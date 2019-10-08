Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus: The Truth About Their Romance After Their Steamy Make Out Session

Miley Cyrus shocked fans with her out of nowhere romance with Cody Simpson. While they’ve been packing on PDA, it might not be as serious as things appear.

In less than two months Miley Cyrus split from husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, had a six week fling with Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter, 30, and is now romancing singer Cody Simpson, 22. But she’s just having fun with the Aussie and not ready to settle down into something committed like she had with Liam on and off for nearly a decade. “Cody and Miley do not view themselves as serious at all. They run in the same social circle. Miley is just having a good time right now and so is Cody,” a source close to the 26-year-old singer/actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She views Cody as a really good friend and he’s safe for her. They have a lot in common. He’s also playing the field and having a good time with other people. They’re not heading towards a relationship or anything more than they used to have or continue to have,” our insider continues. “Even when he makes flirty comments on social media, he’s just being playful and flirty — it’s his personality. This is who they both are and they see nothing wrong with it.”

Miley revealed to fans that Cody was her “type” after defending their “morning make out session” where they were photographed kissing at an L.A. Backyard Bowl location on Oct. 3. After the pics dropped, the next day she playfully owned up to it by showing the smooch photo on her IG stories and writing, “Can a girl not get a f**king acai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!” She then showed a pic of a shirtless Cody and literally checked off all the things that attracted her to him. “22,” check. “Australian (my type),” check. “Abs,” check,” she wrote on the pic.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer then went on to let fans know in a long Twitter post that she was hitting up the dating scene for the first time in nearly a decade and fans needed to get used to seeing her with new guys. Miley wrote that dating is “new to me too,” as she was in a committed relationship (with Liam) for most of her teens and early 20’s. She added that doesn’t want to keep her dating life quiet and at home because it’s “not fun” as she likes public activities. “I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me…Get used to me dating cause this is where I’m at #HotGirlFall,” Miley added.