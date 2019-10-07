Wendy Williams Defends Miley Cyrus After She’s Slammed For Moving On After Liam Hemsworth Split

Wendy Williams says ‘why not’ when it comes to critics claiming Miley Cyrus shouldn’t be dating after her recent split from Liam Hemsworth! The host defended the singer and explained why she should ‘have fun’ before she settles down again.

Do you, girl! Wendy Williams isn’t here for those who are “slut-shaming” Miley Cyrus for moving on from her now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The talk show host, who is newly single and dating as well, gave her case for why the singer’s recent hookups with Cody Simpson and Kaitlynn Carter are completely acceptable during her October 7 show.

“A lot of people are slut-shaming her saying, ‘How are you bouncing from one person to the other?’… I’m not condoning it, but I do have to say, why not!”, Wendy told her studio audience, explaining, “She’s only 26 she’s got no children. She did live a confined life as a Disney kid and now she’s out here having fun.” Wendy added, “ When it’s your time to settle down, you settle down good. But, do you for right now.”

If Miley was Wendy’s daughter, she’d still tell her to have fun. “If my daughter was raised a Disney kid and everything was buttoned up until she was 18-years-old — have fun!”, the host said, before laying down a few rules. “Just don’t catch the HIV… don’t get pregnant.”

Ultimately, Wendy said that jealousy also fuels Miley’s haters. Why? “A lot of people are very jealous because they don’t have men, No. 1, and you moved on to a man, another woman and another man in three weeks!”, Wendy claimed.

Wendy went on to admit that although she believes Miley hasn’t done anything wrong, she did admit that the singer could tone down her PDA. “The only thing she could do a bit differently is … when she goes out with a brand new guy like, Cody, she doesn’t have to stand up to kiss and make out,” Wendy said, explaining, “There’s a couple things she could pull back on. They can go back to the house and do whatever they want. It was very blatant.”

Miley’s latest PDA outing came on October 3, when fans spotted her locking lips with 22-year-old Australian singer, Cody Simpson in Los Angeles. An eye witness revealed to HollywoodLife what went down between the rumored couple.

“Her and Cody walked into Blue Bottle Coffee by mistake and seemed all friendly. Then came into a place next door called Backyard Bowls on Beverly Blvd. They were in between sitting and standing while Cody waited for his smoothie bowl to go,” Ashleigh told us. “Whilst Cody was standing, they were kissing, they sat down and were talking for a moment and Miley got up and sat on his lap and started making out with him, and then they left together. They were in there for at least 15 minutes,” the eyewitness explained.

Wendy stuck her neck out for Miley after the singer took to Twitter to slam critics who’ve shamed her for moving on too fast from Liam. In a series of tweets on October 4, Miley expressed her thoughts about dating in the public eye, noting that “people only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

Before Cody, Miley was romantically linked to Kaitlynn Carter, the ex-wife of Brody Jenner. As news of the blogger’s divorce broke, she was spotted kissing Miley while on vacation in Europe. The two brought their fling to the west coast, when they were seen together on multiple occasions while out in LA together.