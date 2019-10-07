Wendy Williams Defends Miley Cyrus After She’s Slammed For Moving On After Liam Hemsworth Split
Wendy Williams says ‘why not’ when it comes to critics claiming Miley Cyrus shouldn’t be dating after her recent split from Liam Hemsworth! The host defended the singer and explained why she should ‘have fun’ before she settles down again.
Do you, girl! Wendy Williams isn’t here for those who are “slut-shaming” Miley Cyrus for moving on from her now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The talk show host, who is newly single and dating as well, gave her case for why the singer’s recent hookups with Cody Simpson and Kaitlynn Carter are completely acceptable during her October 7 show.
News of Liam and Miley’s split shocked fans in August. The actor later filed for divorce from the singer, citing “irreconcilable differences” on August 21, as seen in official court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Liam filed the papers just 11 days after a rep for Miley confirmed that the couple had decided to “separate” in a statement on August 10.
The longtime couple ended their relationship just eight months after their intimate wedding ceremony in Tennessee. Before they married, Miley and Liam had been together, on and off, for about 10 years.