Kendall Jenner Tweets Support For Miley Cyrus After She’s ‘Shamed’ For Cody Simpson Makeout: ‘Live Your Life Girl’

Kendall Jenner took to Twitter on Oct. 5 to respond to Miley Cyrus’ headline-making tweet about the backlash she’s been receiving about her recent dating life, and she was full of nothing but positive words.

Kendall Jenner, 23, is cheering Miley Cyrus on after some followers have been criticizing her dating life! The model took the opportunity to send the 26-year-old singer words of encouragement after Miley expressed her frustrations about the recent feedback she’s been receiving in a post. The “Wrecking Ball” crooner was spotted smooching longtime friend Cody Simpson, 22, during a public restaurant outing on Oct. 3 just weeks after splitting from former love Kaitlynn Carter, 31, and many people came at her hard. “Can a girl not get a f**king acai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!” she wrote in her long post that basically explained she was trying to move on from her past and embrace this new phase of her life. It didn’t take long for Kendall to share her response once she took notice of Miley’s words. “i feel this! live your life girl,” her response read along with a heart emoji.

Since Kendall’s in the spotlight like Miley, she definitely knows firsthand what it’s like to have her every move analyzed and criticized, especially when it comes to her love life, so it’s no surprise that she would be in Miley’s corner. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has had her own fair share of reported loves, including Ben Simmons, 23, and A$AP Rocky, 31, but she likes to stay private about her personal life most of the time.

When she’s not sticking up for Miley, Kendall is busy walking runways for high fashion brands and appearing in ads. She recently appeared in Calvin Klein‘s 50th birthday ad with A$AP, Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22. As always, she looked stunning in a sports bra and underwear set in the video for the ad and showed off her fit and slender body.

i feel this! live your life girl ❤️ https://t.co/adDUtvNpfT — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 5, 2019

It’s nice to see two females in a position of celebrity power supporting each other on social media! We hope to see more encouraging sentiments between Kendall and Miley in the future.