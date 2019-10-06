NYCC 2019: All The Stunning Photos Of Your Favorite Stars From Our Exclusive Portrait Studio

HollywoodLife is back with its annual New York Comic Con Portrait Studio. The stars from ‘The Lightning Thief,’ the ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ reboot, and more stopped by during NYCC for exclusive portraits.

HollywoodLife returned in 2019 with its exclusive New York Comic Con Portrait Studio. This year marks the fourth year of HollywoodLife has had its NYCC Portrait Studio. We started off NYCC 2019 with the cast of Nickelodeon’s new limited series Are You Afraid of the Dark? Stars Miya Cech, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Lyliana Wray, and Sam Ashe Arnold stopped by for exclusive photos and an interview. The 3-part limited series premieres Oct. 11 on Nickelodeon.

The cast of Broadway’s The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical — Chris McCarrell, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, and Kristin Stokes — came by HollywoodLife’s NYCC Portrait Studio as well. The production’s opening night is Oct. 16 at the Longacre Theater in New York City. Other stars who stopped by on the first day of our NYCC Portrait Studio include Wonder Woman: Bloodlines and The 100 star Marie Avgeropoulos, Star v. The Forces of Evil’s Adam McArthur, and Team Kaylie’s Eliza Pryor.

HollywoodLife also welcomed the cast of the upcoming FX limited series Devs — Sonoya Mizuno, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Karl Glusman. The show, which will premiere in spring 2020, marks Annihilation and Ex Machina director Alex Garland’s television debut. The stars of FOX’s upcoming new series neXt, including Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, and Eve Harlow, visited HL’s Portrait Studio. Russell Hornsby and Arielle Kebbel, the stars of the upcoming NBC series Lincoln, also stopped by on Oct. 5.

Keep coming back to HollywoodLife’s NYCC Portrait Studio gallery as we update with more photos of the casts of your favorite shows like Riverdale, Batwoman, and more. All photos were taken by HollywoodLife photographer Paige Kindlick.