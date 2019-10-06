27 Sexy Photos Of The KarJenners In Sheer Outfits: Kylie, Kim & More

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are not afraid to make risque fashion choices, and they’ve proven that time and time again by stepping out in totally see-through, sheer ensembles!

Sheer is one trends that not everyone can pull off, but the KarJenner sisters are known for totally slaying the look! Kylie Jenner has worn a number of see-through looks over the years, but perhaps the most memorable was at the 2019 Met Gala. She rocked a strapless, plunging dress made out of sheer fabric and a mesh-like design. The train of the gown was covered in feathers, but there was a significant amount of fabric that wasn’t covered up, revealing Kylie’s skin underneath.

She rocked an even sexier sheer look while attending the after-party for the high-profile event, though. Her post-Gala outfit was mermaid-inspired, with a completely see-through skirt and sequined top. The one-shouldered ensemble featured cutouts that put Kylie’s abs on display, and she looked absolutely mesmerizing! Her big sis, Kendall Jenner, also rocked a sheer dress to the Met Gala, although hers was a bit more covered up with orange, feathered fabric that took over the entire gown.

Kim Kardashian also loves her sheer. Earlier this year, she channeled one of Naomi Campbell’s iconic looks by wearing a totally see-through, animal print jumpsuit. You could see her undergarments beneath the thin fabric, and although Kim covered up with a black jacket, the look was definitely sexy!

There are PLENTY more sheer KarJenner looks to check out besides just these, though! Click through the gallery above to check out Kim, Kylie and Kendall, as well as Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, in some of their sexiest sheer looks EVER — from tops to skirts to dresses and more!