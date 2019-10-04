Nicole Kidman, 52, & Husband Of 13 Years, Keith Urban, 51, Look So In Love In PDA Pic

Hold on tight! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban looked so in love at the Hard Rock Hotel Grand Celebration on Oct. 3. The two held onto each other during the festivities and were absolutely beaming.

Nicole Kidman, 52, and Keith Urban, 51 couldn’t be more in love. The two were spotted at the Grand Celebration event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa in Tampa, FL on Oct. 3, where they held onto each other during a pretty nerve-wracking performance. Nicole and Keith watched on as Nik Wallenda and his mother, Delilah, performed their high wire act between the two buildings of the Hard Rock. At times, the stunt was so hard for the Big Little Lies star to watch that she held onto Keith, while he stood in front of her with his hands up, cheering on the high wire duo!

While they were probably stressed by the act they were watching, Nicole and Keith dressed super relaxed. Keith donned a T-shirt and jean jacket, showing off his tattoos, and threw on a pair of sunglasses to have a clear view. Nicole wore a pair of blue jeans with a blush pink blouse and white blazer for the event. While they were outside, Nicole also donned a pair of sunglasses and a cream colored chapeau with a maroon band. But the couples’ best accessory? It was obviously the affection and love they have for one another!

After 13 years of marriage, Nicole and Keith are as strong as ever, and often show it off for the whole world to see. Back in January, the couple shared a number of smooches while attending the Australian Tennis Open on Jan. 24. They sat on the sidelines watching the semifinal between American Danielle Collins and Czech player Petra Kvitová in a rousing display of athleticism. While the action was on the court, Nicole and Keith couldn’t take their eyes — or lips — off of each other. At one point, Keith even leaned over to whisper sweet nothings into Nicole’s ear!

Following a number of high profile relationships, Nicole and Keith started dating after bumping into each other at the G’Day LA event in January 2005. The pair married on June 25, 2006 and have gone on to have two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 9. Throughout their marriage, Nicole and Keith have always been incredibly supportive of each other, with Keith attending premieres and award shows with Nicole and Nicole joining Keith for a slew of music industry events. But apart from their always hot red carpet looks, fans love to see candid moments, like this, of the couple showing off how enduring their love really is!