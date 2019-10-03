Justin Bieber Playfully Taps Hailey Baldwin’s Booty On Date Night After Wedding

Here come the newlyweds! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are back in L.A. after their wedding, and they displayed some playful PDA while out and about on Oct. 2.

Justin Bieber just can’t keep his hands off of his new bride! Two days after the singer celebrated his second wedding to Hailey Baldwin, the lovebirds stepped out in Los Angeles for a date night. After grabbing dinner, they headed to get a couple’s massage, and Justin was photographed giving his wife a playful tap on the butt as they walked inside. Hailey seemed totally unfazed by her man’s show of affection — after all, she’s used to the Biebs showering her with love and PDA!

Although Justin and Hailey actually got married over a year ago in a courthouse in NYC, they definitely still seem to be basking in the honeymoon period of their second wedding. The first time the stars tied the knot, their loved ones were not in attendance to celebrate their love. This time, though, they were joined by more than 150 guests, who helped them party the night away. The nuptials took place at the gorgeous Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, with stars like Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Camilla Morrone, Usher and more in attendance.

Justin and Hailey have a lot of history, and went from friends, to lovers, to even not speaking at all in the years before their 2018 reconciliation. However, since getting back together over a year ago, they’ve basically been inseparable, and it looks like that will continue post-wedding, as well.

Now, fans are anxiously waiting for Justin to get to the next important item on his list: New music! The singer has a duet with Dan + Shay coming out on Oct. 4, and previously promised that a new album would be coming out by the end of 2019. Time is ticking!