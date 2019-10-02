Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: How Their Very Different Lifestyles & His Touring Tore Them Apart

Kylie Jenner wanted Travis Scott to focus on ‘doing the family thing’ more, while the rapper ‘wanted to live the life he has afforded himself.’ These are just some of the ‘strains’ that led to the reported breakup.

August was full of romantic shots of Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 28, vacationing in Europe, and afterwards, taking on their first red carpet with daughter Stormi Webster, 1. By the time Oct. 2019 rolled along, Kylie and Travis’ romance was reportedly over — what happened to that end-of-summer bliss? While the news may seem blindsiding, two sources EXCLUSIVELY tell HollywoodLife that this breakup wasn’t as spontaneous as it seemed. “Travis was getting antsy not going out more now that Stormi is older and he wanted to live the life he has afforded himself and be out and about more,” our first insider tells us. “Though Kylie is young and wants to go out herself, she is also a wonderful mother and wants to live her life as a family.”

Of course, Travis is an adoring father — but his career is also exploding, especially due to the success of his Astroworld — Wish You Were Here Tour, which ran between Nov. 2018-March 2019. So while Travis “wants” to live his life as a family, like Kylie, “he really likes focusing on touring instead of chilling with Kylie and Stormi,” our source continues. “Not that it isn’t fun for him, but it is something he doesn’t always want to do.” That doesn’t vibe with Kylie, who “doesn’t like Travis not wanting to be there more often doing the family thing and that was one of the initial strains that brought upon the breakup,” our insider adds.

But Kylie isn’t only concerned about how Travis prioritizes family time, according to our source — she was worried about the romance itself. “She wants the spark they had when they originally got together and is willing to figure out getting back to that place,” the insider reveals to HollywoodLife. Kylie and Travis had a passionate start to their relationship, since Kylie joined Travis on tour immediately after hitting it off with the rapper at Coachella in April 2017 (one of his tour stops). Kylie even traveled to Travis’ hometown of Houston the following month, but now, the self-made billionaire is going to indulge in me-time. “Right now she is enjoying being away and doing things for herself for a change,” our source adds. “She is going to have to wait and see if Travis is her forever or not. Only time will tell.”

Despite these differing lifestyles, both sides made compromises — Kylie and Stormi even tagged along for many of Travis’ Astroworld — Wish You Were Here Tour stops! But even that presented a new problem for Kylie, who is running her multi-million Kylie Cosmetics company. “Kylie and Travis have been drifting apart for a while now,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “It was difficult with Travis touring for much of their relationship and although Kylie did her best to join him on the road with Stormi, it ultimately took a toll on their relationship. Plus it was challenging traveling with a baby and still focusing on running her business.”

Even after the Astroworld tour wrapped in March 2019, “they hadn’t been spending much time together at all lately,” our second insider tells us. Travis still regularly books gigs — he has the Rolling Loud festival to look forward to on Oct. 12, and the second annual Astroworld Festival on Nov. 9. “Kylie began leaning much more on her family and friends,” the insider adds. If you’ve been paying attention to Kylie’s social calendar, she has been filling it with girls’ trips! In honor of Kylie Skin’s launch, the makeup mogul jetted off with her gal pals to the Turks and Caicos Islands in July 2019, and then took off for Las Vegas to celebrate Sofia Richie’s birthday at the end of Aug. 2019.

Kylie set off split rumors on Sept. 17, when fans noticed that a framed photo of her and Travis was missing in her closet selfie. By the next day, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of Travis on her Instagram Story, although it was a family photo of their trip with Stormi to the San Diego Zoo. Apparently, the breakup allegedly happened “several weeks” before the split report surfaced on Oct. 1, according to TMZ.