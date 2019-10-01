Nikki Bella Reveals Toned Abs With BF Artem & 13 More Times She’s Bared Them

Considering how tight her tummy is, why shouldn’t Nikki Bella flaunt her abs? From shopping with Artem Chigvintsev to just going for a walk, the ‘Total Bellas’ star loves to bare her beautiful belly.

Nikki Bella, 35, was in the mood for some light reading on Sept. 30. She and her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, 37, were spotted perusing a magazine rack out in Los Angeles, but all eyes were not on their periodical selections but on Nikki’s rock-hard abs! The Total Bellas star wore a pink knit crop-top that put her incredibly toned tummy on display. Though Nikki has hung up her spandex, the former WWE Superstar has obviously kept in shape. Maybe her new love with her Dancing with the Stars bae burns calories?

2019 has been quite a year for Nikki’s abs. When she attended the Teen Choice Awards in August, she wore a glittery two-piece outfit that showed over her stomach. A month earlier, she was seen out and about on the streets of Los Angeles in a white crop-top and sweats. Though her outfit screamed “relaxed,” her abs were shouting, “ten more crunches!” When she strutted down the green carpet for the 34th Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular Gala, she wore a matching green pair of pants that – you guessed it, showed off her tight set of abs. Of course, it’s not like she can just sit around in sweats and get that eight-pack of abs. She has to work hard to stay in shape. Earlier in the year, she flaunted off that midriff in a tight black gym outfit.

Of course, before Artem danced into the picture, Nikki was showing off her midriff whenever she could. When attending the 2017 ESPY Awards, she wore a white crop top and a low-riding skirt that showed off the waistband of her Birdiebee underwear. Her abs were just as tight in 2017 as they are now in 2019. Heck, when she attended the Trainwreck premiere in 2015 (a film that featured her then-boyfriend John Cena), she wore an orange dress that showed off just how trimmed her tummy was.

Though, just because Nikki’s abs are to die for, don’t think she doesn’t know that true beauty comes from within. She and her twin sister, Brie Bella, 35, have a successful beauty/hair line, Nicole + Brizee, and Brie spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on Sept. 5 about it. “Nikki and I always say and feel that confidence comes from the inside, and every morning when you wake up the first thing you go, and you do is you look in the mirror, and you’re either going to pick yourself apart or build yourself up,” said Brie.