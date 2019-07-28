Nikki Bella is living her best life these days. She’s got BF Artem Chigvinstev and a killer body, which she flaunted in a tiny black crop top while ex John Cena has also moved on, kissing his new GF.

Nikki Bella was all smiles in L.A. in July 28 and beat the heat wave in a tiny black crop top. The itty bitty black halter and a plunging neckline and clung to her amazing curves. The 35-year-old’s killer abs were on display as she paired it with dark cammo print leggings that showed off her toned legs. She rocked a pair of lace up boots, large sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton backpack to complete her look while out on a shopping trip.

Nikki’s outing comes one day after her ex John Cena, 42, shared a passionate kiss over dinner with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. They spent four hours over dinner at a Tampa, FL steakhouse and held hands the entire time. But Nikki has moved on nicely as she’s finally committed to making her former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, 37, her official boyfriend. They had been hooking up and Nikki was reluctant to put a label on the relationship, but she finally gave in as she’s head over heels for him.

“It’s amazing,” the former WWE star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when asked how she felt after going public with their relationship. The couple attended the 9th Annual Variety Charity Poker & Casino Night at Paramount Studios in Hollywood on July 25. “I have tried to fight the whole no labels for so long and trying to take my time,” she said to us. “I don’t know. This guy over here — I don’t know, he makes my heart skip beats, and it’s fun to showcase that love. I feel like people need that, you know?

“I know for me, personally, I just wasn’t in a place yet ready to have this relationship back in the public eye,” the Total Bellas star continued. “I tried to avoid that as much as possible which is pretty funny living in Los Angeles, I’m not going to lie, but — I was kind of like, why am I fighting? Why am I putting rules on a relationship? Let what will be, be, and so that’s what I ended up doing.”