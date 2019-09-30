‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Reveals Whether He Still Has Beef With Jax Taylor After IG Block

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HL about the current status of his friendship with Jax Taylor after he shockingly blocked him and other co-stars on Instagram.

Tom Sandoval, 36, may be one of the various people that his Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor, 40, recently blocked on Instagram, but he’s not taking it too seriously. In fact, the reality hunk, who we caught up with at the 20th Los Angeles Equality Awards on Sept. 28, even thinks it may have been an accident! “Yeah, I don’t know. I guess he had also blocked Scheana [Shay] and Kristen [Doute], but we were all over at his house like a week or two ago. Sometimes things happen on accident, like I had my best friend from back home blocked for two months.”

Co-star and girlfriend Ariana Madix, 34, also joined Tom at the awards and admitted she saw Jax’s actions in a different way. “I don’t think it was an accident,” she responded to Tom. Still, he was genuinely surprised. “Really?” he asked her. “Maybe he was having a bad day? I don’t know.” Ariana didn’t hold back. “He’s a blocker, I don’t know when it actually happened because I have him muted on social media because it’s a lot,” she said with a laugh.

Although neither Jax or the other Vanderpump Rules co-stars have confirmed exactly why the social media unfollowing took place, many fans believe it could have to do with something that took place during the filming of the eighth season of the Bravo series, which just finished. What’s even more strange is that Jax’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, 30, who he married in June, appears to still be following the people Jax unfollowed so whatever feud seems to be going on may have nothing to do with her. It’s also good to remember that both Ariana and Kristen were bridesmaids in Brittany and Jax’s wedding, so they were all clearly close at least in the past.

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see if any dirt in regards to the Jax Instagram situation comes up in the next season of Vanderpump Rules. Until then, we’ll definitely be on the lookout for any more clues into what, if anything, happened between the co-stars!