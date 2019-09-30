‘DWTS’ Recap: Ray Lewis Is Forced To Quit After An Injury & New Frontrunners Rise

Another injury takes another couple out of the competition. Ray Lewis quits after suffering a brutal foot injury before Movie Night. Plus, new couples hit the top of the leaderboard.

Movie Night on Dancing With the Stars begins with Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko dancing the tango to “Oh, Pretty Woman” from the romance classic Pretty Woman. Lauren is a good dancer but there’s just no wow factor yet. Len Goodman says their performance was “excellent” and “full of attack, drive, and purpose.” Bruno Tonioli has a few critiques but overall it was a “great performance.” Carrie Ann Inaba tells Lauren that she still needs to work on the musicality but is “loving” her confidence. Lauren and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 20.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten dance the rumba “Hold On” by Wilson Phillips from the hit comedy Bridesmaids. This movie is perfect because Hannah’s best friend, Olivia, is getting married. Olivia even asks Hannah if there’s a romance going on and Hannah shakes her head while smiling. Their performance is romantic and effortless. Bruno tells Hannah that she’s a”wonderful lyrical dancer” but she needs to work the floor more. Carrie Ann brings up that there was “no hip action” and it looked more like a cheerleading dance. Len also brings up that there needed to be more hip action but tells Hannah that she’s a “lovely dancer.” Demi Lovato, Demi Burnett, and Rumer Willis are in the audience cheering Hannah on! Hannah and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21.

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson take on the jive and pay tribute to Rocketman. Karamo’s pal, Taron Egerton, sends him some support ahead of the dance. Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk is in the audience supporting Karamo. Karamo and Jenna dance an energetic jive to Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing.” Carrie Ann says the performance was “not the greatest” and “there were a lot of mistakes.” Len admits that he liked that Karamo and Jenna started dancing the jive right away and didn’t mess around. However, he compares all the mistakes to a hickey — no matter how hard you try, you can’t cover it up. Karamo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Len = 5; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 16.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber are honoring the movie Selena. Ally calls Selena Quintanilla her “favorite artist of all time” so she’s excited to pay tribute to her. They dance a romantic and stunning rumba to Selena’s “Dreaming of You.” Len tells Ally that she did a “great job” and Bruno calls it “beautiful.” He sees that she put her heart and soul in the dance. Carrie raves, “That is exactly what we’re looking for.” She adds that it was “unapologetically amazing.” Ally and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24. Their highest score yet!

Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke are supposed to pay tribute to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off with their dance but an injury has put them out of the race. Ray tore a tendon years ago and admits that it’s been bothering him throughout his DWTS journey. He’s just dealt with the pain every practice. The doctor revealed that Ray has torn 3 tendons in his toes and it’s going to require surgery, so Ray and Cheryl have to leave the competition. Season 24 champion Rashad Jennings shows up to dance with Cheryl in Ray’s place and he is terrific.

James Van Der Beek is dedicating this week’s performance to his wife, Kimberly. He’s dancing the rumba to “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. The performance is gorgeous and romantic. “There was nothing shallow about that performance,” Bruno raves. Carrie Ann adds that the performance was “stunning.” James and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 7; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 23.

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov take on classic comedy 9 to 5 for their quickstep. Kate is truly the dark horse of season 28. She is great. “You are killing this game,” Carrie Ann tells Kate. Bruno raves, “Like the movie, this is a big hit.” Kate and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24. Their highest score!

Lamar Odom confesses that he was sure he was going home last week, but he’s getting a second chance. Lamar and Peta Murgatroyd dance the cha-cha to “Old Time Rock and Roll” from Risky Business. He hits the dance floor in his underwear and has such a fun time dancing this week. Len admits that the performance started out “good” but the “wheels fell off a bit.” Carrie Ann notes that Lamar seemed “way more confident” this week and he was “right on beat until that one wrong step.” Lamar and Peta’s scores: Carrie Ann = 4; Len = 4; and Bruno = 4. Total score = 12.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy dance the tango to “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” from Mamma Mia, which happens to be Christie Brinkley’s favorite movie. Bruno tells Sailor that he sees she’s been working very hard and calls the performance a “great feel-good tango.” Carrie Ann brings up Sailor’s incredible “transformation” and says it was a “huge leap forward.” Len raves that the performance was “full of snap, crackle, and pop.” Sailor and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 23.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson pay tribute to Titanic by dancing the rumba to Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” It’s sensual and Kel continues to step up his game. Carrie Ann says it was “really solid dancing” but Kel was a bit tight. Len had a few critiques as well but says it was a “good solid performance.” Kel and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 20.

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold are the last couple to perform. They dance the cha-cha to “Night Fever” from Saturday Night Fever. Sean’s having a blast but the performance is not quite up to par. Carrie Ann notices that Sean is “just having a lot of fun” but the performance was “robotic.” Sean and Lindsay’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Len = 5; and Bruno = 5. Total score = 15.

The first couple who is declared safe is Ally and Sasha. The following pairs are also safe: Sean and Lindsay; Hannah and Alan; Lauren and Gleb; Kate and Pasha; James and Emma; Sailor and Val; and Karamo and Jenna. That means Lamar and Peta are in the bottom two along with Kel and Witney. Just when you think someone is going to be eliminated, Len announces that no one is going home because Ray and Cheryl had to withdraw!