‘DWTS’ Recap: A Legend Is Eliminated & Hannah Brown Earns The Top Score

The second week of ‘DWTS’ means the first elimination. The bottom two couples were revealed and it was up to the judges to save one couple from going home. Plus, Hannah Brown took the top spot on the leaderboard.

Dancing With the Stars is implementing some changes in the second week of season 28. In addition to text voting, the judges will have the power to save one of the bottom two couples. The first pair up is James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater, who earned the top score last week. Their cha-cha is fun and energetic. James can really move those hips! “Another solid performance,” Len Goodman says. However, he admits he is not a fan of the “gimmicks” in the performance. Bruno Tonioli notices that James missed a step but notes he was “so clean and so precise.” Carrie Ann Inaba raves, “It was a really fantastic way to start out the night.” James and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 20.

Next up is Sailor Brinkley Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy. This time around, they have a full week to practice. When Val says that they’re dancing the rumba, a very sexy dance, Sailor says, “My boyfriend is going to kill me.” Their rumba is good but there are no fireworks between them. Bruno gives her some tough love. “You have to play the part as well as dancing it,” he says. Carrie says Sailor is “lacking consistency” but she “moves beautifully.” Len says it was a “really nice performance.” Sailor and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 18.

Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke are dancing the foxtrot this week. Despite the joy on his face, Ray is heavy on his feet. Carrie says that he’s “so enjoyable to watch” but there were “tons of mistakes” in his performance. Len notes that Ray was “flat-footed” and it’s “only your personality that’s given you the mark you’ve got.” Ray and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Len = 5; and Bruno = 5. Total score = 15.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber dance the Viennese waltz. Ally opens up about how people were “really mean” to her online when she was in Fifth Harmony and called her the “worst dancer of the group.” Ally admits that the bullying “completely broke my confidence.” Ally and Sasha’s Viennese waltz is graceful and beautiful. At the end of the performance, Ally starts crying. Len tells her that the performance was “pretty” but “technically it wasn’t so good.” Bruno makes sure Ally knows that she can dance and gives her a few criticisms to improve. Carrie Ann comes from behind the judges’ table and hugs her. Ally and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 20.

Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong dance a glamorous cha-cha. It’s still so hard to believe she’s 75 years old. Carrie Ann brings up that Mary had a “lot of little mistakes.” Len is a fan of Mary’s and tells her that “it’s a joy” to see her out there. Mary and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Len = 5; and Bruno = 5. Total score = 15. Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko hit the ballroom with a fierce and confident paso doble. Carrie Ann tells Lauren that she was good but she needs consistency throughout the entire performance. Bruno gushes, “I loved it, my darling… It was a very strong and focused performance.” Lauren and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 19.

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold are given a tango this week. Thankfully, Sean decides to leave the neon green ruffled shirt at home this week. The performance is stiff but Lindsay does what she can. Len says it was “better than last week.” Bruno tells the pair, “I actually have to admit, it looked like a tango.” Sean and Lindsay’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 5; and Bruno = 5. Total score = 16.

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson slay with a fun and fierce quickstep. Despite some lost body contact, Bruno raves over Karamo’s “really, really, really good quickstep.” Carrie gushes, “You are electrifying when you come out here on the dance floor.” Len, always the bearer of bad news, admits he wasn’t “overstruck on it.” Karamo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 5; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 19.

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov surprise everyone with their incredible foxtrot. Kate really is having a blast on the dance floor. “That was amazing,” Carrie says. “I am blown away by your technique.” Kate even gets a compliment from Len! “You did a wonderful, wonderful job,” he tells her. Kate and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson are given a samba this week. Kel has been dealing with a lot in addition to rehearsals. His dad had brain surgery. He’s OK but it’s been a stressful week. Their samba is sexy and full of life. “Overall, I thought it was a very good job,” Len says. Bruno notes that Kel has “talent” and Carrie says she can “really see improvement.” Kel and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 20.

The next to last performance of the night comes from Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd. He opens up to her about how he nearly lost his life 4 years ago. After being hospitalized, Lamar suffered 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks. He swears he didn’t do drugs that night in Las Vegas. He has fully recovered but does suffer from short-term memory loss. They dance the salsa in week 2. Bruno tells Lamar that he can “see a progression” and he’s made a “small step in the right direction.” Len once again commends Peta for her choreography. “I didn’t see any mistakes in the routine,” Len says, before adding that Lamar has a “ways to go but you’re on the right track.” Lamar and Peta’s scores: Carrie Ann = 4; Len = 4; and Bruno = 4. Total score = 12.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten are the last couple of the night to perform and they dance a romantic Viennese waltz. You can’t take your eyes off of them. Chris Harrison gives them a standing ovation. Carrie Ann raves that Hannah’s performance was “ridiculously good.” Len admits he wanted more natural terms but says it was the “best dance of the night.” Bruno calls the routine “fantastic.” Hannah and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24. These two are now at the top of the leaderboard!

The first couple who is declared safe is Lamar and Peta. James and Emma will also be back next week, as well as Ally and Sasha. Karamo and Jenna will be dancing next week along with Sean and Lindsay. The next couple safe is Hannah and Alan. Sailor and Val, Kel and Witney, and Lauren and Gleb will return to the ballroom. The last couple declared safe is Kate and Pasha.

Ray and Cheryl are in the bottom two, as well as Mary and Brandon. It’s down to the judges’ verdict. Cheryl picks Mary and Brandon, while Bruno goes for Ray and Cheryl. It’s down Len. He goes with Ray and Cheryl which means Mary and Brandon are the first DWTS couple to go home!