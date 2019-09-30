Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Look Stunning In White As They Head To Rehearsal Dinner

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are just hours away from saying ‘I do’ again, but before they tie the knot for a second time, they had their epic rehearsal dinner in South Carolina. Hailey dazzled in a gorgeous white mini for the occasion.

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, stepped out looking fabulous for their rehearsal dinner in Bluffton, South Carolina. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Hailey stunned in an off-the-shoulder white dress while Justin looked adorable in a white polo and black pants. Hailey’s hair fell in loose waves and was partially pulled up in a half-up, half-down style complete with a white bow. She topped her amazing rehearsal dinner look off with a pair of $975 Jimmy Choo heels with bows on the back.

The couple had their rehearsal at a small banqueting hall called Moreland Landing. Hailey and Justin arrived by boat to the venue and a wedding photographer was capturing every moment. The guests photographed at the rehearsal dinner included Justin’s aunt, Candie Buck, and Justin’s grandfather, Bruce Dale. Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, 44, and Hailey’s parents, Stephen, 53, and Kennya Baldwin, 51, were also in attendance. The couple and their guests enjoyed a barbeque buffet dinner by Cole’s.

This wedding comes more than one year after legally getting married inside a courthouse. Justin and Hailey are exchanging vows again — but this time around, they’ll be doing so in front of all their closest family and friends and having the blowout wedding they always wanted. For the wedding itself, Justin and Hailey invited 300 guests to attend the ceremony at South Carolina’s Montage Palmetto Bluff where the couple will reportedly pay up to $1,000 a night for the duration of their stay. The hotel, located in scenic Bluffton, South Carolina, features breathtaking lagoon views, a golf course, and sprawling, green lawns. The hotel also has an adorable wedding chapel that overlooks the beautiful May River, which is located near the coastal town of Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Earlier this week, Justin admitted that he may wear tuxedo shorts for the ceremony — a look that Hailey admitted to loving — but it’s still not clear if that’s the option he’ll go with. Either way, we’re sure the couple will look ravishing — just as they did during their rehearsal dinner.