Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Luxe $1000 a Night Wedding Hotel — Pics Of Lavish Venue

South Carolina: meet the Biebers! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are holding their lavish wedding at an even more luxurious hotel in Bluffton, and pics of the venue are stunning.

A year after getting legally married at a courthouse, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are finally having the blowout wedding of their dreams. The couple eschewed the typical Los Angeles aesthetic and are headed to South Carolina for their September 30 nuptials, where they’re bringing the house down at an exorbitantly fancy hotel. Justin, Hailey, and the 300 guests they invited to see them tie the knot again will grace the Montage Palmetto Bluff with their presence, where they’ll pay up to $1000 a night for the duration of their stay.

The hotel, located in scenic Bluffton, South Carolina, is incredibly beautiful. The grounds include breathtaking lagoon views, a golf course, and sprawling, green lawns. And guests have tons of options for a perfect vacation. They can stay in a typical hotel suite, or guest houses, cottages, and quaint little homes. It’s unclear where Justin, Hailey, and their celebrity comrades will stay, but we can wager a bet that their rooms will be in the fanciest part of the hotel. And weddings are a major part of the hotel’s culture — the perfect option for Hailey and Justin.

As you can see in the photo below, the hotel has a sweet wedding chapel that overlooks the beautiful May River, which is located near the coastal town of Hilton Head, South Carolina. It’s an intimate and romantic setting for a couple’s special day. There’s also a larger chapel available, two spacious ballrooms, and — get this — a wine cellar available for ceremonies. If the couple chooses, they could also get married aboard a yacht!

They’ve got their venue all set, and now Justin and Hailey are prepping themselves for the big day. Hailey’s hitting up the spa for exfoliations, spray tans, and CBD massages to get that bridal glow and relax. She’s also doing tons of hot pilates to make sure she looks toned in her wedding photos.