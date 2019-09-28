Happy 20th Birthday Olivia Jade: See 8 Times She Looked Exactly Like Mom Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, has grown up right before her eyes, and as she celebrates her 20th birthday, we’re looking back at all the time she looked JUST like her famous mom’s twin.

After being involved in a college admissions scandal that shook the country earlier this year, Olivia Jade Giannulli has been keeping a very low profile over the last several months. The former YouTube star and Instagram influencer turns 20 on Sept. 28, and to celebrate her big day, we’re throwing it back to much simpler times in her life! Before Olivia’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were sued for allegedly bribing USC to put their daughters on the rowing team, so they would have guaranteed acceptance into the university, the birthday girl made tons of public appearances.

A lot of the time, Olivia stepped out on her own, but quite often, she also joined her mom at red carpet events. The ladies have posed on a number of red carpets together, and they always look SO much alike. Olivia definitely favors her mom’s genes, and their resemblance is truly uncanny. In Oct. 2017, the mother/daughter duo attended PEOPLE’s Ones To Watch party, and they were all smiles while posing for photos. Olivia wore a gorgeous black dress, with her hair slicked back into a ponytail, while Lori looked youthful in her floral gown.

Olivia’s sister, Isabella Giannulli, wasn’t shy about attending public events before the admissions scandal, either, and has been photographed with her mom and Olivia a bunch, too. The girls supported Lori at a Hallmark event in July 2017, and they all looked so happy as they took red carpet photos in their stunning dresses.

Considering all the drama their family is dealing with, we may not see them on the carpet together again in quite some time, but we can always look back on these stunning shots!