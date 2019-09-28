Dream Kardashian, 2, Rocks Sassy Pose In Adorable Pic On Proud Dad Rob’s Instagram

2-year-old Dream is taking after her stylish aunties and grandma as she shows off her curly hair in a trendy Moschino sweat suit!



Dream Kardashian, 2, is stealing the show in a new photo! Proud Dad Rob Kardashian, 32, shared a sweet new pic of his toddler on his personal Instagram account on Saturday, September 28. In the snap, Dream gives some serious face as she strikes a pose while leaning against a wall and places one hand on her leg. The toddler sports a stylin’ blue Moschino sweatshirt and matching legging pant — a go-to label for her auntie Kylie Jenner — with a multi-colored sneaker. Dream is giving us serious hair-envy with her perfect curls, which are held back with a beige turban-style headband. Rob adorably captioned the pic with two heart-eye emojis and a blue heart, matching his daughter’s outfit. The pic appears to be taken in a private home.

Dream has been busy lately, hanging with her mom Blac Chyna at big brother King Cairo‘s soccer game last weekend. The 2-year-old was was also enjoying a fun-filled playdate with her younger cousins Stormi, 1, and Chicago, 1, at a Los Angeles park! Kim and Kylie’s daughters, along with Dream, were all perfectly dressed for the occasion as they soaked up the sun on September 10.

Though Rob has been keeping a low profile compared to the rest of his famous family, he seems to be enjoying quality time with his precious daughter. The Arthur George founder’s life “completely changed” after Dream was born in 2016, a source spilled to HollywoodLife in August EXCLUSIVELY. “[His life] changed in a way he never could have imagined. His whole life used to center around his own basic needs, but now he puts Dream’s needs before anything else. Rob has a whole new outlook on his future and on his daughter’s future and wants nothing but the best for her. It pushes him to be a better man and work hard to be the best father he can be for her,” they continued.

Aunt Kim Kardashian, 38, couldn’t get enough of little Dream’s newest pic as she gushed “The cutest!!!” in a caption. “Such a cutie” and “wow Dream absolutely beautiful sweetheart! 😍proud dad right there!❤️” other fans wrote.