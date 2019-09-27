Brad Pitt: The Truth About His Relationship Status After Rumors He’s Dating Sat Hari Khalsa

Brad Pitt & Sat Hari Khalsa sent shock waves when fans thought the pair might have been dating, but Hollywood Life is setting the record straight!

Brad Pitt, 55, was rumored to have been dating Sat Hari Khalsa, 50, after they attended the Silverlake Conservatory of Music annual benefit and art auction in Sept. 2018. They were spotted “deep in conversation” and looking “cozy” as they sat next to each other in the crowd, as we previously reported. And just last week, the Oscar winner and the jewelry designer sparked romance rumors once again when Us Weekly reported they were dating. But a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that Brad is a “single man.”

“Brad is enjoying being a single man and is actually looking forward to award season as he hopes to be honored and nominated both for Ad Astra and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” the insider explained. “He is loving where his career is going right now and he wants to continue to finesse all of that. The rumors that he is dating someone that is actually a friend he finds a little funny because he can never be seen with a female without someone asking about it being more.”

The pal added, “Brad actually finds it a little upsetting for Sat because he doesn’t want her to go through all this media hoopla. He feels she doesn’t deserve it. They are just friends, any relationship brewing is not true and that is pretty much where it all stands. Anyone who thinks otherwise would be wrong. Brad is single and happy.”

The Fight Club star was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and Angelina Jolie from 2014 until they split in 2016. The Oscar-winning stars share six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.