Robby Hayes Reveals If He Plans To Date Scheana Shay After Recent Steamy Makeout 

Robby Hayes is setting the record straight about his relationship with Vanderpump Rules star, Scheana Shay after they were pictured making out at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas at the end of August. The Bachelorette star, 30, confirms to HollywoodLife that he’s a single man. In fact, he’s out of the dating game at the moment. “Currently, I’m not dating [anyone],” he tells us in an exclusive interview while at Barry’s Bootcamp in celebration of the their new rose wine. “I’m single. I’m dating but, there’s no one that’s that special person for me right now,” he explains.

Despite not having a special someone at this time, Robby admits he still spends time with Scheana, 34. He says their casual make-outs are just something they like to do once in a while. “I mean, the make-outs aren’t as often as you think. Like, everyone just catches us in the public areas where that happens. But, she’s just cool to hang out with. She’s just a bro,” he says, explaining, “I don’t feel like I have to like, constantly entertain her when she’s sitting on the couch next to me. I don’t feel like I, you know, am a host. Whereas like on the first date you’re like making sure. You know, this one I, she can come over, sit on the couch, I’m not say a word for two hours and we just chill. She’s just easy to hang around.”

When asked if he’s spoken to Scheana about dating, Robby said, “No.” And, don’t expect to see him on another episode of Vanderpump Rules, either. “No more of that,” Robby says. Back in January, the reality star appeared on the Bravo show to go on a date with Scheana.

While Robby is still searching for the right partner, he says he’s “definitely” ready to settle down. “You know, maybe I wasn’t ready when my parents were ready at 26,” he explains, noting that he’s glad that his love life isn’t a topic of family dinners anymore. Why? — “My sister just had her first [child] last October, and my singleness has become not the talk of family dinners now. Now, it’s all about little baby Tucker, which is nice. But, I can always tell they’re like, we want more grand babies. Come on. All right,” he explains.

Robby and Scheana first fueled romance rumors in May 2018 when they were photographed vacationing in Hawaii together. He’s previously dated two other reality stars: Bachelor in Paradise‘s Amanda Stanton and Siesta Key‘s Juliette Porter, whom he split from in late June.

Meanwhile, Scheana has recently been linked to former Bachelor In Paradise star, DeMario Jackson. The two packed on the PDA while on a date at Disneyland on September 10. Before that, Scheana was also linked to Robby’s childhood friend Adam Spott. Following her divorce with Mike Shay in 2017, Scheana reconnected with ex Rob Valletta. They called it quits after less than a year together.

HollywoodLife caught up with Robby at Barry’s Bootcamp in LA, where he celebrated their private label rosé, which is only served at Barry’s locations for a limited time. The event was hosted by Bachelor and Bachelorette stars including Robby, Caila Quinn in NYC, Nicole Lopez Alvar in Miami, Luke Pell in Nashville, and Molly Mesnick in Seattle.