MIla Kunis’ Hair Makeover: Reveals Blue Locks After Demi Moore’s Claims About Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis is no longer brunette! The actress stepped out in LA with an amazing new look: platinum blonde hair and bright blue tips.

New hair, don’t care! Mila Kunis, 36, was spotted running errands around Los Angeles on September 24 with a drastically new ‘do. The Family Guy star, who has always had flowing, dark brunette locks, is now a blonde bombshell. Even wilder: she dyed the tips of her hair blue. It’s unclear if the switch is for a new role, or just for fun. But the blue dye seemed pretty thin, like a temporary hair chalk or spray. The fact that she was dressed up in white and blue, including an LA Dodgers baseball cap, seems to indicate that this was a case of team spirit. Just a few days ago, Mila was actually spotted at a Dodgers game with husband Ashton Kutcher, rocking her normal, brunette hair.

Speaking of Ashton… The Ranch star, 41, has been making some news of his own lately. Ashton’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, has released a bombshell memoir called Inside Out, which features some shocking revelations about their marriage. Demi claims that Ashton pressured her to break her sobriety after she had stayed clean for 20 years and cheated on her twice, including once with a 21-year-old woman they met while bowling in New York City. “I had a visceral response — it was revulsion. So the fact that he then pursued her felt like a real ‘f**k you,'” Demi wrote in her book.

Demi also detailed a painful episode in their relationship, which was devastating for Ashton, as well. Shortly after they started dating in 2005, Demi got pregnant. The couple were over the moon about welcoming their daughter into the world. Sadly, Demi, who was 42 at the time, had a miscarriage at six months. She blamed herself for the loss, and was unable to conceive again. After the miscarriage and Ashton’s cheating, she began abusing alcohol and Vicodin.

Ashton seemingly called Demi out on Twitter and referenced Mila. The actor tweeted, “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it,” he tweeted on September 24. Mila and Ashton are parents to Wyatt, 4, and Dimitri, 1.