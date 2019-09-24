Khloe Kardashian Bares All In Sexy Photoshoot In Bed For Kourtney’s ‘Poosh’ Website — See Pic

Who needs clothes when you’ve got a body like Khloe Kardashian’s? While posing for Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh website, KoKo got in her ‘feelings’ while wearing nothing at all.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, doesn’t really need an excuse to get naked. She’s a Kardashian, after all. Nudity is practically within the DNA of their fortune and fame. However, there was a reason behind Khloe’s nude photoshoot for Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh website: a music playlist. Really. “Get connected to your feelings with Khloé’s slow jams playlist,” Poosh captioned the Sept. 24 Instagram post, featuring KoKo au naturale. (CLICK HERE TO SEE) “Listen to every soulful track on Apple Music or Spotify and let us know below which playlist you’d like us to share next.”

The reaction was mixed: half of the fans loved what they saw (“Wow Coco !! Beautiful” “Daaaaaaaammmmmmn” “Looking hot” “She’s so pretty” “Beauty at its finest..”) while the other half wanted to talk music. “Khloe’s workout playlist PLEASE!!!!!” “I think we need a Kylie [Jenner] playlist next.” “Since all the people in the front of the limelight have gotten the attention, I would love to hear the people behind you that work so tirelessly at making you all look great. So what do your chefs like to listen to while creating your yummy meals?” “Kim’s turn up playlist!”

It’s safe to say that Khloe Kardashian looks good naked. It’s even more amazing when she uses clothes to pull off some fantastic looks. For example, on Sept. 21, Khloe used a denim top and a little bit of hairspray to transform into Anna Nicole Smith from her memorable Guess campaign. The look impressed a lot of her fans. Lisa Rinna wrote “PRETTY BABY” while Khloe’s sister, Kourt, posted how she LOVED the look.

Interestingly enough, Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, left a flirty comment on the IG post. “Perfection,” he wrote. He also added a “hearts-for-eyes emoji” to drive home the point, just in case Khloe didn’t understand how he was getting in HIS feelings.

Khloe didn’t respond to this flirtation publicly, but Wendy Williams did on the Sept. 24 episode of her talk show. “My thought is that Tristan and Khloe will always have to be involved with each other in some sort of way because they have that baby,” she said, referencing their one-year-old daughter, True Thompson. However, Wendy had this piece of advice for Tristan: “Leave her alone! She’s obviously done with you.” Well, we’ll see what Tristan writes on this new IG post.