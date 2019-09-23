Ivanka Trump’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Appears To Wear Nothing Under Blouse At UN General Assembly

Apparently it’s very cold inside the U.N. General Assembly room, or Ivanka Trump forgot to pack an important part of her undergarments on her trip to NYC.

Ivanka Trump had a really busy weekend attending designer pal Misha Nonoo’s Rome wedding, so maybe she didn’t have time to pack a bra when heading to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. She sure didn’t appear to be wearing one underneath her thin blue blouse on Sept. 23 while she watched her father Donald Trump‘s speech. As a result, the 37-year-old had a wardrobe malfunction, giving the attendees from all around the world an eyeful of the outline of her nipples through her shirt.

Aside from Ivanka’s apparent braless snafu, the rest of her outfit was quite pretty. She wore a $2,130 white knee-length Prada skirt that featured a pattern of yellow roses growing up it. The skirt was 3-D as the stems actually came off the skirt in dark green fabric. She paired it with shiny dark pumps and wore delicate hoop earrings as her only accessory. Unlike the elaborate hairdos she wore during Misha’s wedding weekend, Ivanka had her hair in a short pin-straight bob.

Ivanka’s all business look for the UNGC was a far cry from the gorgeous dresses that she wore in Rome. She donned a champagne colored sweeping gown with a cape and gold belt for the ceremony proper. Then for the reception she changed into one of her mom Ivana’s Bob Mackie designed dresses that Donald’s 70-year-old first wife wore to an event in 1991. It was made of glittering gold fringe with a high neck in white before gong ombre with shades of gold and then black by the end of the knee grazing skirt.

Earlier in the day, Ivanka’s dad became a meme when he left the United Nations Climate Action Summit and got the stare down of a lifetime from 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg as he walked past her. It was captured in video and photos and the stern glare quickly became a meme and went viral on the internet.