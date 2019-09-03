Beauty
Ivanka Trump Debuts Short Bob Hairstyle As Donald Slammed For Trying To Deport Sick Children

First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump arrives to make introductory remarks prior to United States President Donald J. Trump making remarks at the Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons annual meeting in the Indian Treaty Room of the White House.Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, Washington DC, USA - 11 Oct 2018
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump is greeted by local people as she arrives to Adzope, Ivory Coast, where she will visit Cayat, a cocoa and coffee cooperative. Trump is visiting Ethiopia and Ivory Coast to promote a White House global economic program for women Ivanka Trump, Adzope, Ivory Coast - 17 Apr 2019
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, right, reacts as she is greeted with singing and dancing at Moya, a textile and traditional crafts manufacturing center, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Trump is visiting Ethiopia and the Ivory Coast this week to promote a White House global economic program for women Ivanka Trump, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - 14 Apr 2019
Ivorian Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan (L) welcomes Ivanka Trump, Daughter and adviser to US President Donald J. Trump, during a welcoming ceremony in the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 16 April 2019. Ivanka Trump's visit to Cote d'Ivoire after a two-day visit to Ethiopia is her first visit to Africa since the White House launched the Women's Initiative for Global Development and Prosperity in February 2019. Ivanka Trump will participate in a summit on the economic empowerment of women in Cote d'Ivoire. During her visit to Ivory Coast, she will also meet political leaders, executives and entrepreneurs. Ivanka Trump visits Ivory Coast, Abidjan, Cote D'ivoire - 16 Apr 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Ivanka Trump showed off a new short bob hairstyle while in Colombia promoting her Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, despite Donald being slammed for trying to deport sick children.

Ivanka Trump, 37, debuted a brand new hairstyle while in Bogota, Colombia on September 3, kicking off the promo tour for her Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. Ivanka looked gorgeous when she spoke at the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs launch wearing a forest green ensemble featuring a peplum blouse with a cape-like neckline and ruffled shoulders, paired with the matching skirt. The blouse was cinched in at Ivanka’s waist, while the midi skirt was skintight, highlighting her petite frame and flowed into a pretty mermaid hem. She topped her look off with a pair of nude suede pumps. The best part of Ivanka’s look was definitely her hair, as she showed off a new, short blunt bob. Ivanka’s hair has been super long, ending just above her breasts, for quite some time, so, it completely shocked us when we saw her hair makeover. She posted the photos of herself to Twitter, with the caption, “Today we launched the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs. I was honored to meet the 1st participants – a dynamic group of 40 women entrepreneurs! These formidable women embody the spirit of the future & I look forward to seeing their successes influence our world for the better. #WGDP”

Ivanka’s new bob is all one length and ends just below her jawline, framing her face. Considering the haircut is brand new, Ivanka is still not used to it and has been experimenting with her parts. She first arrived in Colombia on Monday, September 2, when she first debuted her hair. She opted to wear a crisp white, $395 Badgley Mischka Flared Elbow Sleeve Suit Dress, choosing to keep her hair down and straight, while parted to one side. Ivanka swept one side of her bob to one side, adding some volume to her new look, meanwhile, a day later, on Sept. 3, she chose to part her hair in the middle, letting it hang down on either side of her face.

Ivanka’s new haircut comes on the heels of her father Donald Trump’s orders to have the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services deport immigrant children born in a foreign country and who are in seek of medical help, which would leave many immigrants in seek of life-saving treatment, at a loss. The news of this plan caused outrage across the world and President Trump has been slammed for trying to deport the sick children.

Ivanka Trump debuted a new bob hairstyle when she kicked off the promo tour for her Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative in Colombia on September 3. (Shutterstock)
Ivanka looked gorgeous when she spoke at the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs launch wearing a forest green peplum top & matching midi skirt. (Shutterstock)

Despite the fact that her father is under heat for his deportation plan, Ivanka still managed to pull off her new haircut and will continue to tour South America for her Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.