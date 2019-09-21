Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter’s Sweetest Pics Since Going Public With Romance

Love is in the air for Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, and as this hot new romance continues to blossom, we’re looking back at the ladies’ cutest photos together.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have been practically inseparable since going public with their relationship in August. Rumors of a romance between these two began after photos surfaced of them kissing in Italy on Aug. 10. Just hours before the photos came out, Miley announced that she was splitting from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, after just eight months of marriage. Of course, the rumor mill immediately began buzzing that Miley cheated on Liam with Kaitlynn, leading to the split. However, Miley shut down these reports, and insisted in her song, “Slide Away,” that the breakup happened because she’s simply not the same person she was when she first fell in love with Liam at 17 years old.

Regardless of the timeline of the whole situation, though, it’s no secret that Miley and Kaitlyn are ON now. Ever since the Italy trip, the ladies have been spotted out and about together on a number of occasions. Perhaps the most telling, though, was after the VMAs on Aug. 26. Miley performed at the show, and Kaitlynn was there to show her support. Afterward, the women happily held hands as they headed to an after-party in New York City. More recently, they were photographed wearing matching outfits while giggling with their arms wrapped around each other in L.A.

Like Miley, Kaitlynn also recently ended her relationship with her husband, Brody Jenner, so these women have a lot in common. Things definitely seem to be moving fast, too, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the ladies were even spotted moving in together in early September!

Click through the gallery above to check out the most adorable photos taken of Miley and Kaitlynn since they went public with their romance — from PDA pics, to spending time with Miley’s mom and MUCH more!