Ariel Winter & Sarah Hyland Stun In Strapless, Low-Cut Dresses At Pre-Emmys Party

‘Modern Family’ stars Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland wowed in sexy, low-cut dresses at the ‘Entertainment Weekly’ party ahead of the Emmys on Sept. 20.



Ariel Winter, 21, and Sarah Hyland, 28, are taking the red carpet by storm! The Modern Family co-stars attended the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmys party on Sept. 20 and made heads turn in their incredibly sexy outfits. Sarah, who recently got engaged to Bachelor In Paradise bartender Wells Adams, channeled Jessica Rabbit in a sultry, curve-hugging magenta gown, complete with a high slit that hit just above her hip. Sarah paired her gorgeous gown with a pair of simple, pink ankle strap heels, and kept her jewelry to a minimum.

The Kids’ Choice Award winner wore a sexy cat eye look and rocked nude lips, giving her overall look a seductive vibe. Sarah let her long, brunette hair cascade in waves over her shoulders, which was the perfect cherry-on-top to her va-va-voom ensemble!

Her onscreen sister, who turned 21 in January, showed the world she’s all grown up by donning a skintight, leather strapless mini dress and black pumps on the red carpet. Ariel’s dress showcased her killer bod perfectly and played up her incredible curves, highlighting her tiny waist and toned legs. The sexy dress showed just the right amount of skin, featuring cut-out details at the shoulders and long sleeves.

The actress, who started playing the role of Alex Dunphy when she was just 11, wore her hair pulled back into a high ponytail, which let her gorgeous face take center stage. Ariel kept her makeup natural, opting for neutral eyeshadow, long lashes, and a muted pink-red lip. We’ll be keeping an eye out for more amazing looks from the Modern Family gals and their co-stars at the Emmys, which airs Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. EST.