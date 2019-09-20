Eileen Davidson Reveals The Truth About Her ‘RHOBH’ Exit After LVP Claims She Was Fired

Former ‘RHOBH’ co-stars Eileen Davidson and Lisa Vanderpump’s feud is getting even wilder, with the soap actress proving on Twitter that she wasn’t fired, like LVP alleged.

The plot thickens in Eileen Davidson and Lisa Vanderpump‘s new feud. After LVP claimed that The Young and the Restless star was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Eileen clapped back with the receipts. She shared a video on Twitter, captioned, ” So @lisavanderpump and all her lovely friends! I gave this interview a year ago. Check it out around the 13:00 minute mark. Also when I left ⁦@RHOBH_⁩ bravo asked me not to discuss deets. Have a lovely day!!!”

The shade of it all! Eileen’s video is an October 2018 interview in which she reveals that she left the Bravo show after three seasons because producers wanted to demote her from a Housewife to a “friend.” As Bravo fans know, being stripped of that Housewives title is a huge deal, and Eileen wasn’t having it. So, she decided to bounce; she swears she wasn’t fired, like Lisa accused the day prior. She also said in the interview that she never planned on being part of RHOBH “for that long.” The drama between the former co-stars started when Eileen majorly shaded Lisa on the September 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live. She criticized the Sur owner for skipping the RHOBH season 9 reunion special after quitting, calling it a “p***y move.”

Lisa clapped back with an extra-shady tweet to Eileen, writing, “Mmm @eileen_davidson At least I resigned, you weren’t honest about the fact that you were fired… Now that’s a p***y move as you call it.” Ouch!

So @lisavanderpump and all her lovely friends! I gave this interview a year ago. Check it out around the 13:00 minute mark. Also when I left ⁦@RHOBH_⁩ bravo asked me not to discuss deets. Have a lovely day!!! https://t.co/p3WVw8CkKU — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) September 20, 2019

Other than her recent spat with Eileen, Lisa isn’t paying any of her other former Beverly Hills co-stars any mind. In fact, she told us in an EXCLUSIVE interview in August that she’s choosing to stay “busy” and “positive” after having a terrible year.