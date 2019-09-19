Lisa Vanderpump Fires Back At Eileen Davidson: ‘At Least I Resigned’ & Wasn’t ‘Fired’ From ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump clapped back at her ‘RHOBH’ costar Eileen Davidson after she insulted her for skipping the season 9 reunion. Lisa said Eileen allegedly getting fired was the real ‘p***y move!’

Hell hath no fury like a Housewife scorned. Lisa Vanderpump clapped back at her fellow The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill alum, Eileen Davidson, after she slammed her for skipping the last reunion special. Lisa pretty much told Eileen to slow her roll with a simple, yet scathing tweet on September 19. “Mmm @eileen_davidson At least I resigned, you weren’t honest about the fact that you were fired… Now that’s a p***y move as you call it,” Lisa wrote. Well now. That settles that, doesn’t it? The drama began when Eileen came after Lisa swinging during the September 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

The soap star and former RHOBH regular (seasons 5-7) told host Andy Cohen during an intense game of “Spill on the Hills” that Lisa was 100% wrong in her fight with Dorit Kemsley (aka puppygate). She went on to call Lisa not showing up to the season 8 reunion a “p***y move.” She took a dig at LVP again by using air quotes while discussing her and Kyle Richards‘ friendship. “I’ve seen so many things about that ‘friendship,'” Eileen said. “I don’t know. I think it’s over.”

The Young and the Restless star announced that she was leaving RHOBH in 2017 after three seasons on the show (seasons 5-7); she made several cameos during season 8, as well. But, according to Lisa’s tweet, Eileen was allegedly asked to leave. Lisa quit RHOBH over the summer after the puppygate drama spiraled out of control with her co-stars and friends. Lisa was one of the original RHOBH stars from season 1, in 2010; nine years later, she skipped the season 9 reunion and officially left the show. Now, she’s focused on her businesses, and starring on her other Bravo program, Vanderpump Rules.

HollywoodLife actually spoke with Eileen in January, months before Lisa quit RHOBH, and she had a lot to say about her former co-star. She told us in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she actually wouldn’t be surprised if Lisa decided to quit. “Yeah, I do [see that]” Eileen told us. “because, I know that she’s threatened to leave for about six years. She also has another show doing quite well on the same network. If it’s that hard… this is just my personal opinion. I don’t have any inside information, but just from observing, I would say, ‘Wow, it was hard for me for three years.’ For her after 10? I can’t imagine.”