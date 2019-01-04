Ex-‘RHOBH’ Star Eileen Davidson Confident Lisa Rinna & Vanderpump Will Make Up: ‘Things Change’

HL caught up with former ‘RHOBH’ cast member Eileen Davidson at the Palm Springs Film Festival, & she got real about Lisa Rinna & Lisa Vanderpump’s friendship.

If there’s anyone that’s tapped into the behind-the scenes-drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it’s Eileen Davidson, 59. A former star of the show herself, Eileen has seen the ups, the downs, and everything in between when it comes to lavish lifestyle of the show’s cast. At the 30th Annual Palm Springs Film Festival, she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife her thoughts on a reconciliation between frenemies Lisa Rinna, 55, and Lisa Vanderpump, 58. When asked if there’s any room for repair in that relationship, Eileen was hopeful! “Yeah! Absolutely,” she replied. “Things change so quickly, especially in reality TV. There’s always a way to patch something up for a specific reason. You never know. I would say absolutely. They could be friends next year this time,” the star added.

Eileen also that revealed that she wouldn’t exactly be surprised if Lisa V were to walk away from the show. “Yeah, I do [see that]” Eileen said of the possibility. “Because, I know that she’s threatened to leave for about 6 years. She also has another show doing quite well on the same network. If it’s that hard…this is just my personal opinion. I don’t have any inside information, but just from observing, I would say, ‘Wow, it was hard for me for 3 years.’ For her after 10? I can’t imagine.”

While Eileen admits to HL she doesn’t exactly miss the show, she says she has zero regrets regarding her time doing it. “I have no regrets. It was definitely one of the most fascinating experiences of my life, absolutely. But, I have no regrets about it. I’m really excited about having been on it and I’m really excited about not being on it now!” she said in our interview. However, if you’re hoping to see Eileen make a return to the show, don’t hold your breath. It’s not exactly in the cards, she admits. “Not that I can see in the near future,” she told HL about the possibility.