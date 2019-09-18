Nicolas Cage, 55, Is Unrecognizable With Big Bushy Beard & Cowboy Hat At New Movie Premiere

Nicolas Cage debuted some brand new facial hair that left him unrecognizable at the premiere of his new film, ‘Running with the Devil.’ See the before and after pics of his new look!

Umm, Nicolas Cage, is that you? The 55-year-old actor debuted a brand new look that left him completely unrecognizable on the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film, Running with the Devil, at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills on Sept. 16. Along with his new, voluminous facial hair, Nic sported a brown leather cowboy hat with a black trim, black skinny jeans, a black band t-shirt, and an acid-wash denim jacket with Sherpa trim collar.

The National Treasure actor usually is clean-shaven, but is no stranger to sporting facial hair. However, he usually keeps his beard nice and trimmed. Fans on Twitter went wild with mixed reactions over the actor’s new look. One Twitter user commented, “Hi, Grizzly Adams!” while another said, “I’m totally on board for Grizzly Adams Nic Cage.” A third Twitter user was not as nice as the others, though, writing, “He looks like if Twitter were a person, basically.”

Nicolas was joined by his son, Weston Cage, 28, at the premiere, along with a mystery gal who was seemingly his date to the big event. Nic recently divorced his fourth wife, Erika Koike, after four full days of marriage. The pair tied the knot in Vegas in March of this year, and Nic filed for divorce soon after, stating that alcohol played a part in the whole fiasco.

Nicolas was previously married to Alice Kim from 2004-2016, and prior to that, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002-2004. His first marriage was to fellow actress Patricia Arquette and lasted 6 years.