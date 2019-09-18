Gabrielle Union, 46, Sizzles In Plunging Sequined Dress With Thigh-High Slit On ‘AGT’ Finale

Gabrielle Union looked so fierce for the ‘AGT’ finale. The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge wowed in a sexy sequined dress that included a thigh-high slit.

Gabrielle Union’s outfit for the AGT season 14 finale was the epitome of sexy. The 46-year-old sizzled in a gorgeous sequined gown that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Her hair was styled in a sleek bob and her makeup was on point, as usual! Gabrielle’s adorable baby girl, Kaavia, 10 months, was also at the finale. The actress posted a sweet mother-daughter photo on Instagram. “Ladies night out… #agt finale style,” Gabrielle captioned the Instagram photo.

During the finals performances, Gabrielle wowed in a sexy black and white jumpsuit. The sequined outfit featured an intricate white embellishment across her left shoulder. Over the course of season 14, Gabrielle has sizzled in a number of incredible outfits. From plunging mini dresses to a printed strapless dress featuring a photo of her husband Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle can truly rock anything she wants.

AGT is down to 10 finalists, including Gabrielle’s Golden Buzzer choice, Kodi Lee. Kodi has consistently stunned the judges and the world week after week with his amazing performances. His AGT audition has over 45 million views on YouTube and counting. Kodi, who is blind and autistic, performed a breathtaking rendition of “Lost Without You” by Freya Ridings during the finals.

While AGT season 14 has been going on, Gabrielle has also been filming season 2 of L.A.’s Finest with Jessica Alba. Gabrielle is a busy lady with her TV career and mommy duties. Her daughter is starting to walk so Gabrielle has her hands full, that’s for sure. America’s Got Talent has been renewed for season 15, along with the spinoff AGT: Champions. Gabrielle and the other judges are expected to return.