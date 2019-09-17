Liam Payne talked about the future of One Direction in a SiriusXM interview on Sept. 17 and revealed that most of the guys are set to reunite the band when the timing is right.

Liam Payne, 26, is all for getting back with the lads of One Direction, and explained why it may happen sooner than we think during his Sept. 17 interview with SiriusXM. The singer explained that he’s pretty sure most of the guys, which includes Niall Horan, 26, and Louis Tomlinson, 27, would be down to reunite as long as the timing was right and although he’s not sure where Harry Styles‘ current mindset it with it, he’s confident they’ll be back making music together at some point in the future.

“I say different times all the time because I just, whatever I’m thinking might happen,” he said about when he thinks the group will get back together. “It’s difficult, I mean I haven’t spoken to Harry in a while so I don’t really know where his head’s at with that. I heard he mentioned it in some sort of magazine thing or whatever the other day, which was cool, but I think everybody else has been really outspoken and I think that they’re like ready to go whenever.”

Liam also admitted that he thinks Niall seems like the one who’s most excited to reunite. “Niall was ready the day that we decided to stop. He was like, ‘I’m sure we come back in tomorrow boys!’ He was just ready to go.”

As Liam said, Harry did mention the possible return of One Direction during his interview with Rolling Stone for its Sept. issue. He didn’t turn down the idea but he admitted it’s all about timing and if it feels right. “I don’t know. I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again, because I don’t feel that way,” he said. “If there’s a time when we all really want to do it, that’s the only time for us to do it, because I don’t think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we’re all like, ‘Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.’ But until that time, I feel like I’m really enjoying making music and experimenting.”

Since One Direction’s hiatus started in 2016, all four lads have had success making and releasing their own music. Niall released his debut solo album, Flicker, in Oct. 2017 while Harry released his self-titled debut solo album in May of the same year. Liam released a solo EP, First Time, in Aug. 2018, and Louis has been releasing various singles, including “Just Hold On” with Steve Aoki, “Back to You” with Bebe Rexha, and “Two of Us”, which are all supposed to be included in his upcoming own debut solo album.