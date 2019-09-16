Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Found Out About Miley Split Online As He Fought To Save Marriage 

When Miley Cyrus publicly confirmed her split from Liam Hemsworth, he had no idea she would be releasing a statement to the media, and — at the time — was still hoping to save the marriage, according to a shocking new report.

Liam Hemsworth was completely blindsided when Miley Cyrus made a public statement that they had ended their relationship on Aug. 10, according to Page Six. The paper reports that Liam was still fighting hard to save the pair’s marriage, despite months of trouble, when Miley broke the breakup news. The actor reportedly found out that the split had been made public when he read the statement online like anyone else. However, another source told Page Six that Miley was also fighting to save the relationship and denied that Miley blindsided her husband of eight months with her Aug. 10 statement.

Since the split, there has been varying reports from both sides about what happened. In her song, “Slide Away,” Miley seemed to allege that Liam’s partying took a toll on the relationship, while also admitting that she’s simply no longer the same person who he first fell in love with ten years ago. “I want my house in the hills, don’t want the whiskey and pills,” she sings on the track. Another lyric includes, “Move on we’re not 17, I’m not who I used to be, you say that everything changed, you’re right we’re grown now.” Meanwhile, there were also rumors that Miley cheated on Liam with Kaitlynn Carter, although the singer fiercely denied the infidelity on Twitter.

Still, she’s been practically inseparable from Kaitlynn ever since the breakup went public. The two have been photographed out and about countless times, while Liam has maintained a much lower profile — he’s been in Australia with his brother, Chris Hemsworth, and other family and friends. So far, this is the only statement he’s released on the split: “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.” The statement was made on Instagram on Aug. 13.

However, Liam also made it clear that he’s ready to end this relationship for good, as he filed for divorce on Aug. 21. It looks like there may be some debate over settling this split, though, as his divorce papers do not list a date of separation.