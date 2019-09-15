Kim Kardashian’s Mystery Illness Revealed After Severe Joint Pain

The mystery illness that Kim Kardashian has been struggling with was finally revealed during the Sept. 15 episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’

Kim Kardashian visited a doctor to have an ultrasound done on her hands to determine whether or not she was suffering from lupus during the Sept. 15 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The doctor’s visit came after she tested positive for lupus antibodies during a blood test, which she had done following weeks of severe joint pain. Luckily, the doctor confirmed that the ultrasound did NOT reveal that Kim had lupus. Rather, she’s suffering from psoriatic arthritis as a result of her psoriasis.

“First of all, if you have any evidence for lupus, we would have screened it,” the doctor explained. “You do not have lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. So, you can be reassured. You probably have psoriatic arthritis because psoriasis comes and goes. There’s nothing there right now.” Kim immediately let out a deep breath after hearing the news. “I’m so relieved that this is just psoriatic arthritis,” Kim admitted. “The pain is going to come and go sometimes, but I can manage it and this isn’t going to stop me.”

During various interviews over the last week, Kim explained that she is managing the pain in her joints with medication, and that everything is under control at the time being. However, she also opened up about how scary it was to have to wait and hear the diagnosis when she wasn’t sure what was going on.

Considering Kim has FOUR kids, various businesses AND is currently going to law school, it certainly would have been a hindrance to be diagnosed with something that really held her back. Luckily, everything that’s going on is completely manageable and things are going well for now. Phew!