Liam Hemsworth Still Not Over Miley Cyrus: He Thought They’d Have Kids Together

Liam is enjoying some time back home in Australia with older brother Chris, while Miley is hitting the scene at NYFW with rumored girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

Liam Hemsworth, 29, is still reeling after his shocking split from wife Miley Cyrus, 26 — but he’s not looking to move on anytime soon. “Liam is still hurt that he is divorcing Miley. He is not looking for another girlfriend or partner,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Liam has been vacationing with older brother Chris Hemsworth on Richard Brandson‘s Makepeace Island off the coast of Australia, while Miley appears to have quickly moved on with Kaitlynn Carter, 30. The two women are reportedly living together in Miley’s Los Angeles area home, and have been spotted frequently after they were seen kissing in Italy.

“Liam just wants to be with family an friends and work the pain away. He is sad and has to deal with breaking up with a woman he thought was going to be the mother of his children,” the source continues. “That is a pretty serious thing to deal with, he is not going to hop into another relationship anytime soon. He is not ready for it yet and if people don’t recognize that he is going to continue to live his life and deal with it the only way he knows how and that is with himself and friends and family.” While Miley and Liam only tied the knot last December, the duo have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since they met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. At the time, Miley was 16 and Liam was 19.

Rumors began turning that perhaps a romance could be brewing with actress Lindsay Lohan, 33, as LiLo left a rather flirty comment on a photo of Liam re-posted to E! News‘ Instagram account. It turned out, however, that Lindsay was just “having a laugh” and Liam’s not interested in pursuing anyone right now.

While the 29-year-old may not be looking to move on at the moment, he has a clear idea of the kind of woman he wants.”The answer is simple. He wants someone like Miley. Someone that is independent and strong and someone who is extremely talented and opinionated,” a second insider spills. “Someone that is fun and nice and someone that has a strong family dynamic as he has himself. He knows that he will get there eventually but he is not ready for it to happen just yet. He still has to figure out being away from Miley. It is understandably tough right now.”