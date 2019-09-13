50 Cent Takes Another Shot At Wendy Williams: She Needs To ‘Chill Out’ — See Pic

The blows keep on coming! 50 Cent took another shot at Wendy Williams in a new Instagram post on Sept. 12 amid their ongoing feud.

50 Cent, 44, keeps firing shots at Wendy Williams, 55. The rapper has been battling it out with the Wendy Williams Show host for quite some time now, and although it looked like they were starting to put their issues behind them, on Sept. 12, 50 took to Instagram to post his latest dig at Wendy. The Power producer posted a clearly photoshopped picture of the two, captioning the photo, “First I hate you but now I love you 50. yeah I know but chill out b*tch. LOL#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac.”

In the pic, Wendy’s head is photoshopped onto the body of someone hugging 50 Cent from behind while he beams into the camera, flashing his pearly whites while holding a microphone. The words “A Nightmare On Elm Street” appear towards the bottom of the picture.

“I don’t like her. You know why? She said things about me consistently over the years and it was at points that I was not necessarily in control of the things that she was talking about and you’ll find it’s really not…” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When you’re sensitive to certain things that people are really not just using it for their personal content and gain. But now that she’s successful, I can say things about her. If she wasn’t as successful, I wouldn’t even be talking about her. It would be me bullying a woman.”

However, just days ago, Wendy was challenged by Andy Cohen to say three nice things about the rapper, and she dutifully obliged! “He’s not a bad looking man, I respect his hustle, and I was one of the first people to play his music — probably the first, on a cassette on the radio,” Wendy told the Watch What Happens Live host. 50 was challenged to do the same by the ladies of The Talk days after Wendy’s positive comments made the rounds. “I thought this was The Talk — I’m being set up!” he jokingly told the hosts. “She’s extremely successful. Her show’s been on for a long time,” he finally admitted. You can catch 50’s episode of The Talk on Monday, September 16 to hear what else he had to say about the talk show host.