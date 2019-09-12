‘Jersey Shore’: Jen Harley Refuses To See Ronnie’s Roommates After Drama

Things are going okay between Ronnie and Jen on the Sept. 12 episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ but he drops a bombshell about her desire to keep her distance from his friends.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have been through their fair share of drama during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and his castmates on the show haven been vocal about the negative effect they think she has on his life. Well, apparently, Jen has had enough — because she told Ronnie during the show’s Sept. 12 episode that she doesn’t even want to see his roommates anymore! The episode featured the cast heading to Las Vegas to watch Vinny Guadagnino in his Chippendale’s debut. Of course, Ronnie and Jen live in Vegas, so the others were wondering if she’d be attending the festivities.

“She just doesn’t really want to see the roommates anymore,” Ronnie admits to Pauly “Pauly D” Delvecchio.”The two worlds just continue to collide. I have my life with her and I have my life with you guys. I’m kind of just cleaning up my mess from last year at this point.” Ronnie also assured Pauly that things are “good” with him and Jen, but Pauly is super hesitant to believe him. “I genuinely want to believe Ronnie,” he says. “I want him to be okay. But it’s never good when he says that things are good. I want to give him the benefit of the doubt because he’s coming out of rehab. Maybe they’re fine. I don’t know.”

Later in the episode, Deena Cortese also asked Ronnie if Jen would be coming around, and he had a bit of a different response. “Uh, maybe,” he told her. This confused Pauly even more! “Yesterday, Ronnie told me that he can’t bring Jen around anymore because she doesn’t want to be part of us,” he explained. “Now, I’m just confused as to what Ronnie’s telling me.”

Ron enjoyed a fun day out with the roommates, but by the time it was over, he started becoming a little distant. “Every time Ron’s face is buried in his phone, we know who he’s texting and probably what he’s texting,” Vinny said. “Every time Ron looks at his phone, I’m worried he could have a meltdown.” We’ll have to wait until next week to see if that happens, though!