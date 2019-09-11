Rachel Lindsay Reveals Her Shocking Ghosting Story That Inspired Her New Show ‘Ghosted’

Ghosting is an epidemic, & it’s happening more and more. Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay revealed her ghosting trauma that helped inspire her new show.

Ghosting is happening more and more these days, and Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are trying to put an end to the trend with their new MTV show Ghosted. The pair met while recording Travis’s podcast, and began to exchange ghosting stories of their own. “I’m telling my story, he’s telling his story and we’re like, ‘Oh, we’re not alone. This is, this is a thing, this is an issue. We need to tackle this.’ And here we are tackling it!” the former Bachelorette dished on the HollywoodLife podcast. The show finds people who have been ghosted in romantic relationships, friendships and even by family members, and brings the “haunted” face-to-face with their “ghost.”

“It’s just becoming acceptable, and it’s a problem,” Rachel explained. The newlywed recalled a shocking ghosting story of her own, that occurred 10 years ago before she went to law school. “I was actually at church of all places on New Year’s Eve, I will never forget this, I’m talking to the friend who actually introduced me to this guy and he’s like, ‘Man, everyone has a child.’ And I said, ‘No, so-and-so doesn’t,’ and I’m talking about my boyfriend and he looks at me with the most dumbfounded look…” Rachel soon found out that the man she had been dating for almost a year had a 2-month old child with another woman.

“I ended up taking him back because there was a time where we did have a break, and I did my calculations and I was like, ‘As long as you don’t have a relationship with the child’s mother, then we’re okay.'” Rachel and the unnamed man dated another year until she got a call from her S.O.’s baby mother, who wanted to know the status of their relationship. “She was like ‘Well, we’re together, too,'” Rachel admitted. “Somehow, we talked it out and I was back in with him. But, a couple months passed by and I called him one day and the phone says, ‘The number you’ve reached is no longer in service.'”

Rachel revealed she called “again and again and again” and received the same message. “I realized he had changed his phone number on me, and didn’t tell me. He just completely disappeared and I had no way of contacting him,” she said. “I was so devastated and embarrassed.”

She continued, “But then I just picked myself up and like kind of brushed my feelings under the rug and kept it moving. But when I look back, I never in those two years had a serious relationship. I would date, but I couldn’t fully commit because I couldn’t trust.” Luckily, Rachel was chosen as a contestant for The Bachelor a short time after and, the rest is Bachelor Nation history!

