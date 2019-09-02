See Pics
Hollywood Life

Rachel Lindsay Rocks Sexy Green Bikini & Kisses New Husband Bryan Abasolo On Santorini Honeymoon

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo
Shutterstock
Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo'The Wendy Williams Show' TV show, New York, USA - 20 Sep 2017Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo at The Wendy Williams Show in New York
THE BACHELOR - "Season Finale, Night Two" - America watched live on Monday night as a devastated and extremely emotional Colton finally decided what would be best for him. He put everything on the line, but what will happen to him and the remaining women? Find out on night two of the two-night, live special Season Finale event on "The Bachelor," TUESDAY, MARCH 12 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (ABC/John Fleenor) CASSIE, COLTON UNDERWOOD
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "Episode 504" Ashley Laconetti and Jared Haibon, became engaged yesterday (Sunday, June 17) while in Mexico for the upcoming fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. (ABC/Paul Hebert) ASHLEY IACONETTI, JARED HAIBON
Becca Kufrin and Garrett YrigoyenAOL Build Speaker Series, New York, USA - 07 Aug 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Rachel Lindsay took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share some eye-catching photos that show her having the time of her life on her honeymoon in Greece with her hunky husband Bryan Abasolo.

Rachel Lindsay, 34, is loving life right now, and she proved it with some amazing photos from her honeymoon in Greece! The Bachelorette star married contestant Bryan Abasolo, 39, in Mexico on Aug. 24 after the lovebirds got engaged on the show in 2017, and they have definitely been living it up post-wedding! In Rachel’s pics, she is showing off her toned body in a flattering green bikini and soaking in all the beauty the location has to offer.

One snapshot shows her sitting on on a boat while tipping her head back and smiling. “Alexa, look up the definition for “best life” 🙏🏾💛 #honeymooners #rnb#andronisexperience,” she captioned it. In a second pic, she can be seen sharing a romantic kiss with Bryan in the clear blue water. “Plenty of fish in the sea but I definitely caught the best one ☺️😜🌊 #findyourselfajerome#honeymooners #andronisexperience,” she wrote for that one.

Rachel’s latest pics and captions prove that despite the two year wait between getting engaged and married, she still adores Bryan with everything she has. It’s great to see her so happy and grateful with where her romantic live has taken her. Before she met Bryan, she made headlines for trying to win the affection of Nick Viall on The Bachelor. She was sent home at the final three rose ceremony and he went on to get engaged to and then split from Vanessa Grimaldi.

Rachel and Bryan started their relationship in Dallas, TX but recently moved to Miami, FL to start their new married life together. “It was nice to just show Bryan that I’m willing to pick up and move my life for him, as well,” Rachel EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the move in June. “It just shows the reciprocity we have. Not that he ever doubted that, but sometimes, actions speak louder than words.”