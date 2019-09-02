Rachel Lindsay Rocks Sexy Green Bikini & Kisses New Husband Bryan Abasolo On Santorini Honeymoon

Rachel Lindsay took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share some eye-catching photos that show her having the time of her life on her honeymoon in Greece with her hunky husband Bryan Abasolo.

Rachel Lindsay, 34, is loving life right now, and she proved it with some amazing photos from her honeymoon in Greece! The Bachelorette star married contestant Bryan Abasolo, 39, in Mexico on Aug. 24 after the lovebirds got engaged on the show in 2017, and they have definitely been living it up post-wedding! In Rachel’s pics, she is showing off her toned body in a flattering green bikini and soaking in all the beauty the location has to offer.

One snapshot shows her sitting on on a boat while tipping her head back and smiling. “Alexa, look up the definition for “best life” 🙏🏾💛 #honeymooners #rnb#andronisexperience,” she captioned it. In a second pic, she can be seen sharing a romantic kiss with Bryan in the clear blue water. “Plenty of fish in the sea but I definitely caught the best one ☺️😜🌊 #findyourselfajerome#honeymooners #andronisexperience,” she wrote for that one.

Rachel’s latest pics and captions prove that despite the two year wait between getting engaged and married, she still adores Bryan with everything she has. It’s great to see her so happy and grateful with where her romantic live has taken her. Before she met Bryan, she made headlines for trying to win the affection of Nick Viall on The Bachelor. She was sent home at the final three rose ceremony and he went on to get engaged to and then split from Vanessa Grimaldi.

Rachel and Bryan started their relationship in Dallas, TX but recently moved to Miami, FL to start their new married life together. “It was nice to just show Bryan that I’m willing to pick up and move my life for him, as well,” Rachel EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the move in June. “It just shows the reciprocity we have. Not that he ever doubted that, but sometimes, actions speak louder than words.”