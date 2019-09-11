BTS’ RM Celebrates 24th Birthday & Fans From Around The World Send Love

BTS member RM is celebrating his 24th birthday on Sept. 12. Since it’s already Sept. 12 in many parts of the world, fans are already sending the singer well wishes on his special day.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY NAMJOON!” one fan tweeted. “THANK YOU FOR TEACHING US TO LOVE AND SPEAK OURSELVES. WE ARE VERY THANKFUL THAT WE HAVE YOU IN THIS WORLD! I PURPLE YOU!” Another fan wrote, “Happy Birthday to BTS great leader Kim Namjoon we ARMYs wouldn’t ask for anything better you always cared loved and we want to do the same today is your special day I hope you know millions of people on this planet love you don’t ever doubt yourself.”

While BTS has been on hiatus, RM has been enjoying himself. He’s been having the time of his life on vacation in Italy. The singer has posted a number of awesome photos from his travels.

BTS was recently nominated for a number of 2019 People’s Choice Awards. The K-pop group was nominated for Group of 2019, Music Video of 2019, and Concert Tour of 2019. The E! People’s Choice Awards will air on E! on Nov. 10. BTS will also be performing next in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 11. The group will then be traveling back to South Korea for a series of concert dates at Olympic Stadium.