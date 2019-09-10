Whitney Fransway: 5 Things About The Beauty Who Connor Is Pining For On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Things are winding down on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ but Connor Saeli is still optimistic about finding love — and he’s hoping Whitney Fransway will arrive so he can sweep her off her feet!

Connor Saeli was left heartbroken on the Sept. 9 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. After she left him, he went on a date with Revian Chang, and they seemed to hit it off, but the episode description for the Sept. 10 episode reveals that he has someone else on his mind — Whitney Fransway. The episode info teases that Connor and Whitney’s storyline on the show will result in another ‘Bachelor In Paradise First,’ and as we wait to see how it plays out, you can get to know more about Whitney right here:

1. When was she on The Bachelor? The reason that Whitney’s name might not sound familiar is because it’s been a bit of time since she’s graced our television screens! Whitney was actually on season 21 of The Bachelor (Nick Viall’s season), which aired in 2017. She actually made it all the way until week six of the show before she was eliminated during a two-on-one date with Danielle Lombard. Nick actually left Whitney deserted on an island when he told her he was sending her home, and Danielle was also sent home during the same date.

2. She was in another relationship after The Bachelor. It didn’t take long for Whitney to move on from her breakup from Nick. In 2017, she started posting photos on Instagram with a new boyfriend named Raul Ernesto. Their relationship lasted for about a year before they ended things in the summer of 2018.

3. She has a lifestyle website. Whitney’s LinkedIn lists herself as the Content Creator for the website Yours Truly, Whitney, which she started in March 2016. The website features tons of lifestyle, beauty, style, travel and wellness content. However, she has not updated the site since Christmas Eve 2018.

4. She’s college educated. Whitney received her Associate of Arts in Communications from Normandale Community College, which she attended from 2010-2014. She then spent two years at Minnesota State University, Mankato, where she obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Media Studies in 2016.

5. She has close friends in Bachelor Nation. While Whitney hasn’t been on a Bachelor show in two years, she’s stayed close with several girls from the franchise. Rachel Lindsay is one of her very good friends, and she was in attendance at her wedding in August. She’s also close with Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch, Alexis Waters and more.