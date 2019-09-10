Gigi Hadid: Why She Thinks Tyler Cameron Is The ‘Total Package’ As They Connect On A ‘Deeper Level’

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron’s romance is heating up! The supermodel reportedly thinks she’s ‘found her person’ in ‘The Bachelorette’ alum.

It looks like things are really heating up for Gigi Hadid, 24, and Tyler Cameron, 26! The pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions over the past month, and after Tyler stood by Gigi’s side when her grandma passed away on August 31, the pair have seemingly been inseparable — fueling rumors that these two are the real deal. “Gigi has grown much closer to Tyler in the past few weeks and she really enjoys spending time with him whenever she can,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When Gigi first started seeing Tyler, she really wanted to take things slowly and not rush into anything too quickly. Gigi isn’t a fan of her relationships being in the spotlight, and knowing that Tyler was just coming off The Bachelorette, she knew there would be a lot of attention surrounding them seeing each other.”

That hasn’t deterred Gigi and Tyler from getting closer to each other and opening up to one another, though. “They have spent a lot of time together and really gotten to know each other on a deeper level,” the source continued. “Gigi loves the fact that Tyler gets along well with her family, and they completely support her seeing him.”

Gigi is currently making the rounds at New York Fashion Week, and reportedly loves having Tyler right there with her. They were even spotted at the TommyXZendaya show on Sept. 7! “She loves having him by her side during NYFW and he’s the kind of guy who shows up to support her which is unlike other relationships she’s had in the past,” the source revealed. “She really does feel he’s the total package.”

A second source told HollywoodLife that when Gigi is into someone, she’s in it for the long run and always wants it to work out. “She never looks for cracks or concerns,” the source said. “She is always in it 100 percent, and with Tyler, he is actually one of the first people she has dated that appreciates almost everything she does.”

“They are very alike and at first you’d think that might scare her off because it might be too good to be true,” the source continued. “But it is actually a blessing in disguise because she thinks she has really found her person. It’s something that really is working out and she loves spending all her time with him. And he is equally excited because they are just in a really amazing space right now. Things aren’t moving fast; they are moving just right.” HollywoodLife has reached out to their reps for comment.