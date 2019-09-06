Sofia Richie: The Real Reason She’s Following Scott Disick’s Ex Kourtney on Instagram

The news that Sofia Richie followed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram left fans with more questions than answers. We learned the real reason why she’s befriended her BF’s ex on social media, exclusively.

It’s a small observation that sent fans in a frenzy as soon as they noticed it. Sofia Richie started following Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram! While Kardashians fans were freaking out that Sofia, 21, would befriend her boyfriend, Scott Disick‘s ex on social media, “Sofia really doesn’t see why people are making such a big deal out of her following Kourtney on Instagram,” a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Sofia is already following a number of other Kardashians and Jenners, and after spending more time with Kourtney, Sofia thought it would be a nice, simple gesture.”

Sofia has become closer to the KarJenner clan this summer. She and Kylie Jenner, who were tight before her romance with Scott, reconnected recently; Sofia’s now calling Kylie her “best friend.” And she and Kourtney have no bad vibes. They’ve even gone on vacation together with Scott and his kids with Kourt. Following her on Instagram is just another opportunity to “continue bridging the gap between them,” the source said. “Scott means everything to Sofia and she wants nothing more than to leave any awkwardness in the past,” they added.

“Sofia feels like her birthday really was an opportunity to open a new chapter and she wants to keep moving forward in a positive direction in all aspects of her life. She’s such a down to earth woman and she’s super confident, and she has nothing but positive things to say about Kourtney.” And strengthening her relationship with Kourtney is making it easier for Sofia to be accepted by the rest of the family. As a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY, “Kourtney coming around was the final ticket for Sofia and Kylie to get even closer.”

