Jeannie Mai Confused For Brenda Song After Going Public With Jeezy Romance & Fans Are Outraged

Wait, what? After Jeezy and Jeannie Mai went public with their romance, some fans confused her for ‘The Suite Life’ star Brenda Song, which left other fans seeing red.

Jeannie Mai, 40, is a television personality, stylist, and one of the co-hosts of syndicated talk show, The Real. Brenda Song, 31, is an actress best known for her work on The Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, her dramatic turn in The Social Network, and most recently, Netflix’s Secret Obsession. One of these women is dating Jeezy, 41, and it’s not Brenda. Shortly after Jeannie and Jeezy made their relationship “Instagram Official,” Brenda Song’s name began to trend on Twitter because people confused host for the Pure Genius actress. “I wish Brenda Song and Young Jeezy all the best,” one Twitter user said while sharing a clip from The Real, which set some fans off!

“People are being racist saying Brenda Song is dating Jeezy when in actuality it’s Jeannie Mai.” “Everybody mad at Jeezy and his new girl. I’m just mad that I thought Jeannie Mai was Brenda Song smh.” “I seen Brenda Song trending & I go to see why & yall — done mistaken ed her for Jeannie Mai…” another user tweeted, according to The Shade Room. “So long story short Brenda Song ain’t do nothing wrong. Bet.” “It’s ironic that some of you are calling out Jeannie Mai for supposed “racism” but y’all are being racist yourselves with this Brenda Song hashtag.”

Jeezy and Jeannie first sparked dating rumors in January when her bestie Malika Haqq shared a picture of them getting cozy at Jeannie’s birthday party. Everything was kept on the down-low for the following eight months. Then, the two practically confirmed that they were dating at Jeezy’s inaugural SnoBall gala. Jeannie accompanied him as her date. The couple sealed the deal by making their love “Instagram Official” on Sept. 4. Jeezy posted a picture of them together. “She love when I talk dat fly $hit…”

When you see Brenda song trending and it’s about Jeannie Mai pic.twitter.com/3eeGSZz5mo — Sydney 🐼 (@Sydney5601) September 5, 2019

Initially, Jeannie wasn’t talking at all. When her fellow Real co-hosts prodded her about her budding romance, she tried to downplay it all. “Look, you guys know that I’m multi-dating, right? And Jeezy and I hang out,” she said on the Jan. 28 episode of the Real. “He’s very special to me, and we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing. We’re just having a good time together.” Yes, Jeannie – not Brenda – is having a good time with Jeezy. Don’t get it twisted.