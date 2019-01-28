Jeannie Mai & Young Jeezy Spark Dating Rumors: She Admits He’s ‘Special’ To Her After PDA-Filled Night

‘The Real’ co-host Jeannie Mai responded to the fast-growing rumors that she’s dating rapper Young Jeezy during the Jan. 28 episode of the talk show, after a picture of the two of them emerged on Instagram.

Newly single Jeannie Mai, 40, responded to rumors that she’s dating rapper Young Jeezy, 41, on the Jan. 28 episode of The Real, and she didn’t exactly deny it! “Look, you guys know that I’m multi-dating, right? And Jeezy and I hang out,” the talk show host explained, after co-host Adrienne Houghton directly asked her about Jeezy. “He’s very special to me and we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing. We’re just having a good time together.”

Although Jeannie didn’t come out and say it, it definitely seems like there’s a little romance going on there! The two stars first ignited the dating speculation when one of Jeannie’s friends, Malika Haqq, took to Instagram to post what seemed to be a couples pic from Jeannie’s birthday bash. In the pic, which was captioned, “3’s Company”, Jeannie and Jeezy posed together with Malika and her partner, O.T. Genasis, and Lori Harvey and her partner, Trey Songz.

Jeannie has been through a lot over the past year so it’s great to know she’s spending time with Jeezy and enjoying life. She made a lasting impression back on Oct. 23, 2017, when she tearfully opened up about her friendly divorce from ex-husband Freddy Harteis on an episode of The Real. “To this day, I mean it honestly, he’s the best man I know,” she emotionally said in the episode. ”I married him because he’s like my dad. He’s very loyal, he’s very compassionate, so funny, an awesome guy and in our 13 years of being together there was never any lies, no betrayal, no cheating, nothing.”

It will be interesting to see where Jeannie and Jeezy go from here but we’ll definitely be paying attention and we wish them well!