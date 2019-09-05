Denise Richards Accuses Ex Charlie Sheen Of Owing Her $450k In Back Child Support

The feud is back on. Denise Richards is now accusing Charlie Sheen of owing her a hefty amount in child support for their two teenage daughters, and claimed he ‘squandered’ his $24 million fortune from ‘Two and a Half Men’!

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s post-divorce relationship seemed to finally reach a calm until now. Denise, 48, is asking a judge to make Charlie, 54, pay $450,000 in back child support that’s allegedly owed to her for their daughters Lola Sheen, 14, and Sam Sheen, 15, according to court documents obtained by The Blast on Sept. 5. “During the time frame since our last stipulation/order in 2016 he has failed to pay $450,000 in support while diverting over $600,000 in assets to adult family members and converting thousands of dollars into cash for his own personal use,” Denise claimed in the documents, according to the outlet. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star threw out one other major accusation.

“[Charlie] has squandered over $24,000,000 from the sale in his interest in ‘Two and a Half Men’ to pay his personal debts and to support his extravagant lifestyle at the expense of support payments for his children,” Denise also claimed in these court documents. Charlie slammed the allegations in his own response to The Blast, telling the outlet, “D and her legal posse traffic only in fiction…my day in court is painfully overdue. She is behaving like a coward and the truth will prevail.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Denise and Charlie’s reps for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

After nearly three years of marriage, Denise filed for divorce from Charlie in March 2005, and again in April 2006 after a last-shot attempt at marriage counseling. The divorce was finalized by Nov. 2006. Their money disputes have been well-documented since then — remember that one time Denise claimed Charlie evicted the Wild Things actress and their daughters? However, the storm seemed to clear by 2019. Charlie was even seen in an extremely rare photo with Lola and Sam on their way to a Billie Eilish concert on July 11!

Well, one podcast interview could’ve served as premonition for this latest legal dispute. Denise did accuse the Two and a Half Men star of putting a hole in her wallet after their divorce in a recent podcast! “He said he wanted to bleed me dry, and he did,” Denise claimed on the Aug. 7 episode of the Daddy Issues podcast. “Too many legal bills” led the actress to star on the E! reality television show Denise Richards: It’s Complicated between 2008-2009 out of financial necessity, according to Denise.