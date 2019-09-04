Tiny, 44, Wows In Skintight Pants & Bustier With Plunging Neckline As She Reunites With Xscape

Tiny Harris flaunted her incredible body in a sexy AF outfit for a solo concert that left jaws on the floor. At 44 years old, she’s never looked better!

Are we sure that Tiny Harris is really 44 years old? Because she doesn’t look a day over 30! The “What The F@#k You Gon Do?” singer was dressed to the nines for her Majic After Dark show in Atlanta, rocking a majorly busty bustier top, stiletto boots, and skintight latex pants. The all-black outfit was practically glued to her body, and the scandalous top, dotted with rhinestones, showed off ample cleavage. She completed the look with red lipstick and lush lashes.

Tiny’s Xscape bandmates — Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott — all came to the concert to support her and her solo career. Kandi’s look was to die for, too. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star rocked a sheer, green snakeskin duster with a matching, lime green tank top and Daisy Dukes. She finished off the outfit with heeled sandals and a tiny, chained purse. Even better than a visit from her friends? Tiny’s three-year-old daughter, Heiress Harris, came backstage to support her mom! Cute pics from the concert show all the Xscape ladies cuddling with Tiny’s toddler, whom she shares with husband T.I.

When Tiny spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview this June, she revealed that her new solo EP, Where I’m At, would take fans “deep” into her relationship with Tip. “I have a few songs that will take you deeper into my relationship,” Tiny revealed, explaining, “A lot of people usually want to know or feel like they know what’s going on from the blogs or whatever, and a lot of it is not true.”

She went on to say that half of the EP was from the perspective of her alter-ego, Ryder — and Ryder’s all about putting out sexy and sultry tracks. We’re sensing a little bit of Ryder in her Majic outfit.