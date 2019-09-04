Fashion
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Aniston, 50, Looks Ageless In Sexy Lace-Up Swimsuit On Cover Of ‘InStyle’ Magazine

Fashion & Beauty Editor

Jennifer Aniston stars on six different covers for ‘InStyle’s’ October issue & the actress looks fresh-faced & stunning in a slew of different outfits!

Jennifer Aniston, 50, looks like she hasn’t aged a day on the covers of InStyle’s October issue. The Morning Show actress graces not one, but six different covers for the magazine’s Beauty Issue, where she is pictured in bathing suits, a suit, and more sexy outfits. Not only does she wear fabulous looks for the magazine, her glam is also perfect and she even rocks bangs on one cover. On one cover, Jennifer looks like a teenager wearing a pale pink patent leather Fendi coat while her hair is swept back with a big black velvet Jennifer Behr bow headband. In perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot, Jennifer gave us serious Rachel from Friends vibes when she wore a denim Hat Attack bucket hat, a denim B Sides jacket, and a Levi’s shirt. The photo is an up-close shot and her eyes have never looked more blue, while her freckles were on full display. It was such a ’90s style photo and it reminded us of her old TV show character.

Jennifer looks even more gorgeous on the other covers, and one of them sees her in a blue and white Solid & Striped swimsuit which had a lowcut, lace-up neckline that showed off ample cleavage. She styled the bathing suit with a pair of black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello shorts which were cinched in at her tiny waist with a huge black leather Chanel belt with a massive gold buckle. Completing her look was a thin black Claire’s headband, Elizabeth Locke gold hoops, a Chanel watch, and an Irene Neuwirth ring. Aside from this sexy cover, another one pictures her wearing a strapless black DKNY bra which shows off her tanned and toned abs, a Lalaounis gold bolero necklace that was tied around the bottom of her hair, and Elizabeth Locke, John Hardy, and Reinstein Ross bracelets.

She also looked stunning in a crisp white Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello suit which featured a blazer that she chose to go completely braless under, wearing nothing underneath. She paired the jacket with the matching fitted trousers, a black satin Giorgio Armani tie, a Chanel watch, and a Chanel Fine Jewelry ring. The entire photoshoot was styled by her long-time stylists and twin sister, Nina and Clare Hallworth.

Jennifer Aniston looks stunning in a Solid & Striped lace-up swimsuit for the October issue cover of InStyle magazine which hits newsstands on September 20.
Jennifer stars in six different covers for the magazine & one of them sees her wearing a sexy black DKNY bra.

Aside from just looking gorgeous in the photoshoot, Jennifer opened up about her latest projects as well as her style and love for skincare, which she said she owes all to her mom. The reason she got into skincare in the first place, she admits, “I think it’s because my mom told me to start moisturizing when I turned 15. I’ve been using Aveeno since I was a teenager.”

We absolutely love the October issue starring Jennifer Aniston and you can pick up a copy when it hits newsstands on September 20.