Happy 22nd Birthday, Jungkook: The Sweetest Photos Of The BTS Star With His Bandmates

BTS’ Jungkook turns 22 on Sept. 1 so we’re taking a look back at some of his most memorable moments and photos throughout the years to celebrate!

It’s Jungkook‘s special day and we’re not letting it pass by without a celebration! What could be more celebratory than taking a look at some of the BTS member’s best photos with his band? That’s right, we’re reminiscing on the sweet smile of the talented soon-to-be 22-year-old soul who has captured the K-Pop world by storm. Whether they’re promo photos for incredible opportunities with the other BTS members, or snapshots from concerts to remember, Jungkook definitely knows how to take a fantastic pic.

Who could forget his appearance earlier this year in the Big Apple with band members Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, RM, J-Hope? The visit called for a photo op that we still can’t get out of our heads! It brought the guys to the world famous Empire State Building, and they posed inside with stylish oufits and cool glances. His time on stage with Halsey at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards was one for the books, and Jungkook looking handsome and posing in a suit at the 2019 Seoul Music Awards was also a serious highlight this year!

BTS and Jungkook’s Good Morning America appearance is definitely one that stays in our minds. The singer wore a colorful patterned blazer like the rest of the guys and his smile was precious throughout. Jungkook’s Puma ad didn’t disappoint either. Who doesn’t love a hunk looking casual and comfy in black and white Puma gear? Going a little further back, Jungkook’s pics with BTS on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Disk Awards in South Korea are some of our favorites as well. He looked dashing in a black blazer over a white shirt and black pants.

We’re wishing Jungkook the happiest of birthdays this year and can’t wait to see more epic photos of him in the year to come!