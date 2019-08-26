Tristan Thompson’s Mom: How She’s Influenced Him To Be More Present In Baby True’s Life

Tristan Thompson’s mom wants him to be more involved in daughter True’s life following his split with Khloe Kardashian. She’s stepped in to make sure he spends more time with his little girl.

Following Tristan Thompson, 28, and Khloe Kardashian’s split after his cheating scandal in February, the NBA star seemed to not be present in their 16-month-old daughter True‘s life that much. Sure he had a busy basketball career, but since he wasn’t with the Good American jeans founder anymore, he spent less and less time with True as she was always by Khloe’s side. Now his mom has stepped in to make sure her son is a stronger presence in his daughter’s life, and that’s something that Khloe, 35, is incredibly grateful for.

“Tristan Thompson’s mom Andrea has been very influential when it comes to True being in Tristan’s life. The two had a real heart to heart about his involvement in his daughter’s life and he really did listen. Andrea and Khloe communicate more than Khloe and Tristan do and Khloe is so thankful for her,” a source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Khloe tries her best to co-parent and she makes it clear Tristan is welcome to see True as much as he wants. It disappoints her that he doesn’t want to see her more. However, since Andrea has stepped in, there has been some more involvement in his life. Tristan just seems to want to relax more during his off-season time, but for Tristan, he is trying,” our insider adds.

Tristan shared an adorable pic of True along with her grandma on Aug. 24 to his Instagram and it got so much love from fellow NBA players that he’s spending time with his mom and daughter. Former teammate LeBron James wrote “BEAUTIFUL!!! 2 of a Kind❤️❤️,” while Jordan Clarkson posted “❤️❤️,” which Washington Wizards star Isaiah Thomas also left as a comment. One fan noted “She favours her grandma. Strong genes! They are both beautiful 💕,” while another added “No resemblance of Khloe, little princess definitely gets her crown of looks from your side of the family ❤️🙏.”