Tristan Thompson Hangs Out With Daughter True, 1, & Mom Gigi – Rare Photo

Though Tristan and ex Khloe Kardashian aren’t getting along, he still seems to be spending time with his adorable baby daughter, True.

Tristan Thompson, 28, is getting a family day in! The NBA star shared an adorable photo of his 1-year-old daughter with ex Khloe Kardashian, True, and his mom Andrea Thompson on Saturday, August 24. In the photo, True gives the camera an inquisitive look, as she sports a short-sleeve pink tank top and a baby blue bucket hat with clouds — perfect for the Los Angeles weather, which is in the mid-80s. Always stylish, little True’s adorable stud earrings can also be seen in the snap.

The 1-year-old sits on her grandmother’s lap in the photo, as Andrea holds her granddaughter outdoors. Tristan sweetly captioned the image, “❤️ GiGi and Baby Trueeee🙏🏾” — GiGi being a reference to what baby True would call her grandmother. Andrea beams as she holds the baby, and the duo look like they’re having a fun, family-filled afternoon. True also strongly resembles her grandmother, who hails from Toronto, Canada. The Cleveland Cavaliers center has a close relationship with his mom, posting on Mother’s Day, “I’m so blessed to have a mother that loves me the way you do and willing to sacrifice everything for her kids. 🙏🏾.”

Tristan last posted a photo with his sweet daughter over a month ago, on July 19. Khloe and Tristan have actively been co-parenting since the fall out from the Jordyn Woods drama back in March, though it has been a difficult road. Khloe, 35, did include Tristan in her daughter’s first birthday celebration back in April, saying “there will be pictures. I know [True’s] going to want to look back at her childhood memories, like we all do” on the Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser podcast May 20.

Fans were eating up the cute photo — which racked up over 100,000 likes in under five hours — and noticing how much True resembles her paternal grandmother. “True looking her granny,” one wrote, while others shared, “She favours her grandma. Strong genes! They are both beautiful 💕” and “Awww they look alike😍.”