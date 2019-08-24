Tristan Thompson Hangs Out With Daughter True, 1, & Mom Gigi – Rare Photo
Though Tristan and ex Khloe Kardashian aren’t getting along, he still seems to be spending time with his adorable baby daughter, True.
Tristan Thompson, 28, is getting a family day in! The NBA star shared an adorable photo of his 1-year-old daughter with ex Khloe Kardashian, True, and his mom Andrea Thompson on Saturday, August 24. In the photo, True gives the camera an inquisitive look, as she sports a short-sleeve pink tank top and a baby blue bucket hat with clouds — perfect for the Los Angeles weather, which is in the mid-80s. Always stylish, little True’s adorable stud earrings can also be seen in the snap.
The 1-year-old sits on her grandmother’s lap in the photo, as Andrea holds her granddaughter outdoors. Tristan sweetly captioned the image, “❤️ GiGi and Baby Trueeee🙏🏾” — GiGi being a reference to what baby True would call her grandmother. Andrea beams as she holds the baby, and the duo look like they’re having a fun, family-filled afternoon. True also strongly resembles her grandmother, who hails from Toronto, Canada. The Cleveland Cavaliers center has a close relationship with his mom, posting on Mother’s Day, “I’m so blessed to have a mother that loves me the way you do and willing to sacrifice everything for her kids. 🙏🏾.”
Tristan last posted a photo with his sweet daughter over a month ago, on July 19. Khloe and Tristan have actively been co-parenting since the fall out from the Jordyn Woods drama back in March, though it has been a difficult road. Khloe, 35, did include Tristan in her daughter’s first birthday celebration back in April, saying “there will be pictures. I know [True’s] going to want to look back at her childhood memories, like we all do” on the Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser podcast May 20.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
Fans were eating up the cute photo — which racked up over 100,000 likes in under five hours — and noticing how much True resembles her paternal grandmother. “True looking her granny,” one wrote, while others shared, “She favours her grandma. Strong genes! They are both beautiful 💕” and “Awww they look alike😍.”